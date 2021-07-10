The first of two special elections for McCormick County School District is just a few days away on Tuesday, with three candidates on the ballot.
The three candidates are Teresa Patton, Joy Bell Turman and Susan Faulconer.
The victor of the July 13 election will replace Janie Martin, who resigned from the board in March.
Patton and her family have been in McCormick County for a little more than 15 years, she said, and her husband is the pastor of Modoc Baptist Church.
“My main goal running for the school board is that the children in our district receive the education that is promised them by our state and that is a quality education,” Patton said.
“When they leave high school they will be able to read, write, and be able to do math and be able to take care of their checkbook and take care of their money and know exactly what they’re doing.”
She said she’s interested in making sure McCormick County has a better school system and that children who need help are given it.
Turman is a McCormick County native who previously worked for the district.
“I decided to run because I know McCormick’s potential as a graduate of McCormick High School,” she said.
“I know how much talent we have in McCormick. Our kids have the potential to be great they just need people that will not abandon them, that will advocate for them and believe in them to help them believe in themselves to be successful.”
Turman is married to Marcus Turman and the daughter of Rev. Albert Bell and the late Carrie Bell.
Faulconer is a retired educator who moved to McCormick full time four and a half years ago after first purchasing property in the county in 1999.
“I firmly believe that a strong education system is good for everyone in the county whether or not they have children in the school system or not, and I felt like I had some skills that would be beneficial as a part of the seven-member school board of trustee team,” she said.
A fourth name will be on the ballot, but the candidate, Ben White, withdrew from the race after the ballots were printed.
Tuesday’s special election is the first of two special elections for the school board. The second will be Aug. 17 to replace former board member Melody Wilt. White, Patton and Turman are on the ballot for that race.