Elections for seats on local school boards have drawn multiple candidates.
There is one open seat on the Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees and two on the Greenwood County School District 52 board.
In Ware Shoals, three candidates have filed for a seat currently held by board chairperson Shanon Calvert.
Calvert is one of the three running for his seat.
Calvert said he thinks he and the other board members are doing a good job on the board.
“I am running again to continue the work we’ve done, which is to help WSSD to be the best that we possibly can be,” Calvert said.
Two other candidates have filed for the seat, Joey Ward and Amanda Cheshire Salter. Neither Ward nor Salter responded to attempts to contact them through phone and Facebook Messenger, respectively.
The two seats in Ninety Six have drawn four candidates, including one incumbent.
The seats of current trustees Dr. Bryan Green and Jeff Chapman are up for election. Green filed for reelection, and Chapman did not.
Chapman said when he ran for school board, he have every intention of serving only one term, being a supporter of term limits.
“So this year, when it was evident that there were good, quality candidates for the citizens of GWD52 to choose, my decision not to run was an easy one,” he wrote in an email.
Green, a local gastroenterologist, lives in Ninety Six and has one child who has graduated from Ninety Six schools and has one child with two years left in school.
“I enjoyed my first three years and we sure had a lot of challenges from the standpoint of COVID and going through all of that but I think we made it through on the better side of it,” Green said.
He added he is looking forward to working with Beth Taylor, who was recently chosen as the district’s next superintendent.
Also running for the board in Ninety Six is Nancy Barbee Werts. Werts has lived in Ninety Six for 37 years with her husband Rickey and has four children — two of them still in Ninety Six schools — and six grandchildren.
“I want to be a voice on the board for the teachers, school staff, parents and children,” she said, adding there is a lot of good in the schools as well as some opportunity for improvement.
Werts is a nurse of 38 years and worked in Ninety Six schools for a period of time as a nurse.
Two others have filed for the Ninety Six school board, Jay Reynolds and Deshaun Williams.
Reynolds is currently the president of the Ninety Six Athletic Booster Club and has three children and a grandchild in Ninety Six schools.
Reynolds said he is running to be more involved in decision-making, such as curriculum, hiring and budgeting.
“I want to be a part of keeping Ninety Six the good school district that it is,” he said, adding the current board has done a great job, mentioning that test scores that dropped because of COVID-19 have been increasing.
Williams is a security officer, but also has a business called “Start Your Spark.”
Williams said he thinks he will be able to help with student success on the school board because he knows the struggles youth deal with, and can connect with them because there isn’t a large age gap.