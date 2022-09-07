GGC 5K 3 (copy)
Runners take off from the starting line at the second “Here4AReason” 5K at the Greenwood Genetic Center in 2019.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Saturday will mark the third Here4aReason fun run and 5k.

The organization, which supports suicide prevention and mental health education and awareness, was founded by Beth Justesen, a guidance counselor in Greenwood County School District 50.

