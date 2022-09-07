Saturday will mark the third Here4aReason fun run and 5k.
The organization, which supports suicide prevention and mental health education and awareness, was founded by Beth Justesen, a guidance counselor in Greenwood County School District 50.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 4:03 am
“In this day and age, the mental health and wellness of our students is vital for not only their learning, but their overall wellbeing,” Justesen said in a news release.
“Working alongside our community to support this initiative is both an immense honor and a career highlight.”
The run starts 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Greenwood Genetic Center, 106 Gregor Mendel Circle.
Justesen founded the nonprofit in 2018 after her husband died by suicide, and runners will participate in his memory. Proceeds from the race will benefit Healthy Learners.
“We’re proud to link arms alongside organizations like Here4aReason to provide the utmost care to our students,” Community Manager for Healthy Learners Upstate Aimee Clark said in the release. “Mental health makes a major impact on a student’s ability to learn — for better or worse — and it is our sincere privilege to provide this type of care to those who need it.”
The release said suicide rates among those ages 10-24 are on the rise.
“These statistics are both staggering and disturbing; and the sheer numbers means that just about everyone has been impacted by a death by suicide at some point. It’s overwhelmingly tragic,” Justesen said. “It’s my sincere hope that everyone who participates in this race will join our mission, and that they know they are here, in this world, for a purpose.”
Those wishing to participate may sign up at bit.ly/3SadDvK.
Those seeking help with suicidal thoughts or ideation can dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
