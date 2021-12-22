Kids who turn on the TV are often bombarded with images of criminals and the law enforcement officers tracking and apprehending them.
Those interactions make up just one aspect of policing, though. The Greenwood Police Department welcomed kids Tuesday to the Uptown Market to make ornaments during an event called Christmas Crafts with Cops.
The event, sponsored by the department’s community relations team, allowed youths to engage with officers, sheriff’s deputies and highway patrol officers in a positive setting.
“It’s just another way we are trying to connect with our community,” said Jonathan Link, Greenwood Police public information officer. “A lot of the kids, unfortunately, have bad images of us because they see us doing what we have to do: locking neighbors up and dealing with domestics and things like that. This is an opportunity to have one-on-one interaction with some of the kids to let them know we’re human beings and we’re here to help them and we’re not anything to be afraid of.”
Two members of the community relations team, Sgt. William Kay and Senior Master Patrol Officer Courtney Clemmons, joined other law enforcement officers in helping kids get creative in making ornaments.
Randi Brach and son Logan worked on ornaments as Kay assisted.
“It’s good to get the police department involved in the community and to meet them and learn about them,” Brach said. “And it’s a good opportunity to expose your children to the good side of policing that’s not always shown. They’re here for the community and they’re here to help.”
Nora Wolfe came with four grandchildren to the event.
“We saw it on Facebook and thought it would be a fun family activity,” Wolfe said. “I think it’s great for the children to get to come out and see the policemen working and serving them.”
On what was a windy, chilly day, officers set portable heating stations, and Legacy City Church had hot chocolate to keep people warm. Link said fundraisers throughout the year helped fund the event.
“It’s just people coming together and really being a community,” Link said.
Clemmons, who, along with Kay, is part of the Active Community Engagement team (ACE), said she was trying to think of something the department could do right before Christmas.
“Crafts seemed like the best thing,” Clemmons said. “And it was catchy: Christmas Crafts with Cops.”
Clemmons said the ACE team enjoys bringing together residents and law enforcement officers.
“We get to hang out with each other, and they get to know that we’re just like everybody else — someone cool to talk to, make some crafts with and have some hot chocolate and popcorn.”
She said her hope for the event was that, if people had any hesitations about interacting with officers, they would walk away with a positive feeling about them.
Kay said he wanted to “extend some Christmas spirit and Christmas joy” through his participation.
“Any chance that anybody has to spend time with law enforcement in a positive scenario, it helps,” Kay said. “Courtney and I do a lot of that.”
Kay said the ACE team did Shop with a Cop for children on Monday.