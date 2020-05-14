A recent rise in hepatitis A cases in the Upstate has been playing out in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, according to state health officials.
The Upstate as a region has seen a rise in hepatitis A cases, but since Jan. 1, Greenwood County has seen 50 cases of the short-term viral infection, according to a state Department of Health and Environmental Control representative. In contrast, Abbeville County has seen eight cases, and Laurens County only seven.
"South Carolina began experiencing a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A virus in November 2018 and, although cases of HAV have decreased since the peak of this outbreak, HAV cases also continue to be detected," a May 6 DHEC alert to health care partners said. "From November 1, 2018 to March 1, 2020, 785 cases of HAV were identified in South Carolina."
Hepatitis A is a preventable infection, as a vaccine exists to protect people from it, although not everyone is inoculated. Most people who get the virus feel sick for several weeks, but usually recover completely. Many infected never develop symptoms, but those who do can develop fever, stomach pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine and yellow skin within two to six weeks of infection.
People at high risk of infection include drug users, people experiencing homelessness, incarcerated people and men who have sex with men, DHEC said.
While the state has a strategy for outreach and hepatitis education, social distancing efforts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have derailed some efforts.
"Additionally, a recent increase of HAV cases in the Upstate region has been noted which highlights the importance to remain vigilant in identifying cases and to maintain prevention efforts," the DHEC alert said.
Self Regional Healthcare is participating in that statewide immunization push. Mark Hyatt, Self's director of marketing and public relations, said the hospital system was aware of the statewide spike in cases, but had not seen a corresponding spike in hepatitis A admissions at the hospital.
DHEC earlier reported that the statewide outbreak coincided with a national outbreak that began in 2016. DHEC declared a localized outbreak in Aiken County in February 2019.
"During the past 10 years, South Carolina averaged 19 reported cases of hepatitis A annually," a DHEC news release said.
To protect against the illness, DHEC recommends getting vaccinated against hepatitis A and washing hands thoroughly. Anyone who thinks they have hepatitis A should contact their medical provider. A blood test can determine if someone is infected, and while there is no specific treatment for hepatitis A, a doctor might offer treatment to lessen the symptoms.