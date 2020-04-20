When Jaime Hembree saw an opening for McCormick County School District’s superintendent position, she was excited because of the district’s smaller community and schools.
“Having been a teacher and a principal, it’s really important for me to still have that connection,” she said. “To know the names of all the kids, teachers and staff members (is) not something that I ever want to lose.”
Hembree will soon be learning the names of all the students in McCormick County as the former Lexington County School District 3 educator will be replacing Interim Superintendent Betty Bagley effective July 1.
“Lexington 3 is a pretty small school district, but McCormick is even smaller,” Hembree said. “I think that we have a really unique opportunity to learn about our students even more and be able to articulate what’s happening from school to school to increase the rigor for our kids.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, she has already put her boots on the ground and helped Bagley and the district schools’ principals implement the district’s COVID-19 plan. Being a part of the planning team has allowed her to meet a lot of the teachers and staff.
“I’ve learned so much already because of what’s going on,” she said. “I jumped right in with Mrs. Bagley and we’re kind of building the plane as we fly it, but that’s true of all South Carolina schools.”
She and the rest of the planning team constantly check to see what COVID-19 related information could affect their plans.
Working alongside Bagley was not new for Hembree, as the two have worked together when she was principal of Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School. Bagley was a part of the TransformSC network that came to schools across the state, including Batesburg-Leesville Elementary, and coached principals on how to implement different innovative teaching practices. From that point on, Hembree thought she and Bagley were very like-minded in terms of their educational philosophies and initiatives.
Hembree has four goals she wants to achieve once she starts as superintendent. Her first goal is to provide a world-class education to the students of McCormick County School District and focus on increasing student achievement. Her second goal is to develop the leaders of tomorrow because she often sees a lot of students that grow up in small towns end up staying in those small towns.
“When our kids walk across the stage at McCormick High School and graduate, we want them to know that they can go anywhere with an education from McCormick County schools,” she said.
Hembree’s third goal is to strengthen connections within the community and enhance what the district can offer its schools. She wants to find out the strengths of the stakeholders in the community, and then have them partner with the schools to make sure that the district is giving its students everything they need to excel academically and artistically. Her fourth and final goal is to continue to build off of the great things that are already happening in McCormick County School District.
“I think Mrs. Bagley has done an exceptional job,” she said. “I not only want to build the schools up, but also spread the word about the great things that are happening in such a small community. (I want to) carry on the goals that Mrs. Bagley started, and continue to expand them.”
Hembree will be moving to McCormick with her husband Mike. She also has a 22-year-old son named Ryan who is serving in the U.S. Navy and is stationed in Washington State.
Before she officially becomes superintendent, Hembree wants her future neighbors, friends and colleagues in McCormick to know that she is extremely passionate about making a difference for kids. She also wants to make sure kids in rural districts have the same opportunities as kids in bigger districts.
“I’m very passionate about the work, I’m very passionate about curriculum instruction and about moving the district forward in terms of student achievement,” she said.