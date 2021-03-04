Parents in Greenwood and Newberry might soon have a new option for their school-aged children.
Tony Helton, CEO of Tutelage Education Solutions, wants to open two charter schools, Greenwood Charter Academy and Newberry Charter Academy.
“We expect to get a thumbs up,” Helton said.
Before starting Tutelage, he was CEO of TeamCFA and was a key person in the push for charter schools in North Carolina. Now he’s working to develop charter schools in South Carolina.
Charter schools, which are funded through taxpayer dollars and don’t charge tuition, are governed by a charter with a state authorizer. Helton is petitioning the Charter Institute at Erskine.
Helton submitted a letter of intent for each proposed school describing the number of students and how the school would operate. Helton submitted that letter in November, according to Kirby Jerry, charter authorization coordinator at Erskine Charter Institute.
There are seven people who will look at the application to come to a decision. Each staff member has a different area of expertise, from finance to curriculum. Two people will review the application in its entirety, and then the panel will write a recommendation, according to Vamshi Rudrapati, director of the Erskine Charter Institute.
They are currently reviewing Helton’s application. There will be capacity meetings this month, which grant Helton an opportunity to expand on his application and answer questions Erskine might have, Jerry said.
The institute’s board of trustees will listen to applicants during its April meeting, then decide how to move forward.
Helton said if approved, Greenwood Charter would offer 100 seats each in kindergarten, first grade and second grade, while third through fifth grades would have 75 students each. Helton plans to add a grade each year until the school serves K-8 and has 100 students in each grade.
Helton’s company already started a charter school in Gaffney.
“We’re doing a really good job,” Helton said. “A lot of happy kids and families.”
Instead of using Common Core, which is what most schools in the country teach, the charter would use Core Knowledge. Students would still take the same tests as other students in South Carolina.
Developed by E.D. Hirsch Jr., Core Knowledge is considered “child-centered and researched based” and on teaching a child contextual background information.
“If students are learning about the Declaration of Independence in history, they should be counting the colonies in Math class,” Helton’s website says.
Students will have character virtues they focus on each morning for 20 to 30 minutes.
Helton said the schools will teach history, “warts and all.”
“We’ve had some blackouts and bruises in America,” Helton said. “We’ve got to teach all of that.”
School would start at 8 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. There would be no homework.
“We believe a child should go to school for seven hours and go home and be a kid for eight,” Helton said.
If approved, Greenwood Charter would open August 2022. Helton expects to know a decision April 21.
Johnathan Graves, director of communications for Greenwood County School District 50, said in an email: “While we have seen and heard rumors regarding a new charter school, we have not received any type of official confirmation of the school opening in Greenwood. We will continue to investigate this matter to determine how it will impact our district.”
Helton wants the charter school be an addition to the community.
“We want to be a part of Greenwood, city and county,” Helton said. “We want to be there to serve the community, we want to be a partner in the community.”
For information on Greenwood Charter Academy, visit gcharter.education or fill out this form: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefn7uMX7ZFZsNISNzDGiB8HGDdudbdj_eUNfY5m8DD7Mqz2Q/viewform.