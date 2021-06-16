When a tornado tore through Christy Ward’s house, leaving Ward and her two daughters displaced, her community came together to try and put her back in her home.
On May 3, an F2 tornado touched down in Abbeville County and traced a path across the northern part of Greenwood County — and on its way dealt a heavy blow to Ward’s Johns Creek Road house.
Without hesitation, people rallied to lend helping hands. Ward’s ex-husband helped clear the lot of fallen trees and limbs immediately after the storm, and neighbors and contractors have been offering their help to repair the old house on Ward’s property while she and her two daughters have been staying with relatives.
“It’s important. We still have a lot we need to do,” state Rep. John McCravy said.
McCravy lives near Ward and stepped forward to help coordinate the rebuilding efforts. At 5:15 p.m. Thursday McCravy is hosting a meeting at his law offices at 1629 Bypass 72 NE, Greenwood for anyone able to donate labor to help get Ward and her daughters back home.
“We’ll be telling everyone what’s been done already, then figure out what still needs to be done and try to coordinate teams to do it,” McCravy said. “We’re hoping to have a reveal when this is all finished for everyone who helped.”
So far, McCravy said the debris has been removed from the site, a new power line and supply are in place, with electricity cut on for the building. Initial electrical and plumbing work is done, and sheetrock and insulation were removed and are ready to be replaced. McCravy said new windows and a back door have been put in, and locals have donated a few appliances.
The roof should be finished in the coming days, but the house still needs sheetrock work, cabinets, doors, fresh paint and new floors. While locals have donated a water heater and another company has committed to installing mini-split air conditioner units, McCravy said the house still needs a refrigerator and a combination washer and dryer, among other items and services.
Ward was able to walk through the house and see the work done so far in late May, and said she was grateful and overwhelmed by the generosity of neighbors and strangers alike. On Tuesday, McCravy said they have a balance of about $6,000 in donations.
McCravy is taking up donations through checks sent to the McCravy, Newlon, Sturkie and Clardy Law Firm office at 1629 Bypass 72 and made payable to the Ward house fund.