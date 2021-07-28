A summer heatwave is scorching its way across the Central U.S., and in Greenwood the heat index hit 100 degrees on Monday, but not everyone is equipped for the weather.
The National Weather Service is warning this week of a heatwave spreading from Montana into the South, leaving a trail of heat warnings and advisories across the country. Greenwood isn’t expected to see extreme heat, but temperatures are on the rise, with an expected high of 97 degrees Thursday.
Dehydration is a big threat when heat looms large, Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said. People without air conditioning have to take steps to avoid heat-related illness that can put lives at risk.
“Have fans and have extra water, because you need to drink more with the heat and humidity we have,” McKinney said.
When severe heat hits, Greenwood Fire Marshal Travis Lathren said there are three main illnesses. Heatstroke is the most dangerous — signs include a strong, rapid pulse as well as a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, no sweating, dizziness, confusion and loss of consciousness. People suffering from heatstroke are at risk of dying.
“Anybody needs to call 911 if any of these symptoms show,” he said.
Heat cramps can affect the body’s muscles, while heat exhaustion can leave a person feeling wiped out. In any case, Lathren said to get the affected person to a cooler place if possible and to start removing any excess clothing. Wearing loose, light-colored clothes in the summer reduces the risk of overheating.
“The only thing dark colors do is absorb and trap more light and heat,” he said.
The Salvation Army helps people without air conditioning keep cool in the summer by providing free box fans for them. Maj. Jason Hughes with the Salvation Army in Greenwood said anyone in a household without air conditioning is eligible for a free box fan every two years if they live in Greenwood County.
“An ideal situation would be that we could distribute air conditioners, but because of the cost and because we’re a local program, we’re just not able to do it,” he said. “On the flip side, during the winter season, we have the heater program.”
When temperatures dip dangerously low, The Salvation Army also gives out space heaters. Fans and heaters alike are provided through donations. The group has partnered with the Index-Journal for years on both programs, and anyone wanting to donate a new box fan can drop it off at the Index-Journal office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
To get help from the Salvation Army, call 864-229-3407, or visit the office at 222 Presley St.