ABBEVILLE — COVID-19 delivered a $34,000 punch to this city.
That’s how much the city cut funding for its small business grant program this year. Normally, the program is allocated $50,000. This year, because of revenue losses from the pandemic, the grant program has $16,000.
“I’m grateful we’re still able to have a program this year,” said Mike Clary, the city’s community development director. “Hopefully, the ramifications (from COVID-19) won’t last.”
Applications for the program will open Friday and continue through Feb. 28, he said. Grant awards will be made by late March and in April.
The grant program is a reimbursement program. Clary said business owners will have to pay for work to be done and the city will provide grant funds once it has verified that work detailed in the application has been performed.
Applications can be downloaded from the City of Abbeville website or picked up in city offices.
The city defines small businesses as having less than 15 employees, Clary said.
Funds can be used for various types of improvement projects, from work on HVAC systems and windows to roof work and projects to improve building facades, Clary said.
Eligible applicants are small for-profit businesses (15 full-time employees or fewer) and located in the city limits. Applications should include a business plan; personal tax statements for all principals of the business for the last three years; federal businesses tax returns for the past three years; a profit/loss statement for the last three years or profit and loss projections for new businesses; and cost estimates from a certified contractor to justify the request.
If possible, projects will use local labor to ensure funds stay in the community. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate an ability to finance the project up front.
Evidence of work completion includes before and after photographs (before photos should be included with the application), proof of payment and a signed verification letter by the vendor or the licensed contractor.
No conflicts of interest can be present. A business cannot be owned or operated by a member or direct relative (spouses, parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, children siblings, nieces or nephews) of the city council or an employee of the city.
According to the city’s website, as of July, the 2-year-old grant program has been responsible for four expansions; one new business; helped restore parts of six buildings in the Historic District; invested in nine businesses; and had a minimum estimated impact of $200,000.