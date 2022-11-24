Flu info 01
Buy Now

Flu season this year has seen significantly more cases than last year, prompting state health officials to start reporting flu vaccination data in ways DHEC hasn’t done in previous years.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Flu season is hitting South Carolina hard, and state health officials will start reporting vaccination numbers as hospitals work to keep up with the dramatic increase in cases.

“We don’t routinely track flu vaccine numbers but feel the need to provide that additional data to the public using our Statewide Immunization Online Network,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags