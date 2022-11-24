Flu season is hitting South Carolina hard, and state health officials will start reporting vaccination numbers as hospitals work to keep up with the dramatic increase in cases.
“We don’t routinely track flu vaccine numbers but feel the need to provide that additional data to the public using our Statewide Immunization Online Network,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist.
DHEC numbers from the week of Nov. 6 showed the state had more than 23,000 lab-confirmed flu cases, more than 1,000 hospitalizations and 11 deaths this flu season. There were only 219 confirmed cases this time last year, 21 hospitalizations and a single death.
State officials will be posting vaccination numbers every other Wednesday to the agency’s flu watch page at bit.ly/3EzuVwi.
State officials said there’s a wave of flu cases throughout the southeast, alongside high circulation of the respiratory infection RSV, which can exacerbate the number of flu cases. Fewer people are getting the flu shot this year than in previous years, leading to more severe cases requiring hospitalization, a DHEC official said.
Another factor, state officials said for the past two years many people were wearing masks in public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the added layer of protection, people might spread illness more easily.
At Self Regional Medical Center, CEO and President Dr. Matthew Logan said they’ve also seen a “dramatic increase” in flu cases. Last year, the hospital averaged a single flu inpatient in a week in November. This year they’re averaging six flu inpatients a week.
“We strongly encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine, practice good hand hygiene, avoid large crowds and stay home if you are sick,” Logan said. “We also would like to emphasize that, unless your symptoms are very severe, the Emergency Department is not the best place to seek care for the flu.”
People who do show flu symptoms should see their primary care provider, an urgent care provider or use self’s virtual care services through the MyChart app, Logan said. Visit selfregional.org/virtualcare.
“We know the winter months and holiday season are times when families and friends gather in large groups,” Bell said. “These can unfortunately become breeding grounds for virus spread, if not handled properly. So, we encourage everyone from grandparents to college students to get their shot, and we ask parents to get their young children vaccinated against this deadly virus.”
