Dennis Dowling likes something others might not when it comes to the South Carolina Festival of Discovery.
"The heat," said Dowling, of Smoke This BBQ from Hickory, North Carolina. "This is where the devil goes on vacation."
The festival entered the weekend Friday after storms hampered Thursday night's soft opening. The event concludes Saturday with a full slate of music, vendor offerings, the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at noon and results of the competition judging being announced from 5-6 p.m. on the main stage.
Smoke This BBQ is among the many teams vying for honors in the Kansas City Barbeque Society-judged event. Dowling's team has been competing for 18 years and has participated in the Festival of Discovery since 2008, winning first place in pulled pork in 2015. They've been vendors since 2010.
"Once we started vending, we've tried to concentrate on that," said Dowling, whose team is competing in four meat categories. He said he enjoys coming to this festival because of the people and the organizers.
"If you need anything, they are right there," he said.
His cooking secrets include consistency and getting the right flavors.
"Making sure it's tender and tasty — and that it looks good," Dowling said. "Something that you want to eat."
And eating barbecue, ribs, chicken, pulled pork and other meats was just what people were doing Friday.
Eddie Hodges, of Greenwood, was enjoying a plate full of ribs from the Off the Bone vendor and competition team from Alabama.
"Every year we come up here," said Hodges, who arrived about 11 a.m. Friday. "We try to time it where you're not swarmed with people. We have discovered that this time of day, on this day, is the best time. It's the freshest food and less crowd. We have a breeze today, so it's even better. We live literally a mile up the road, so it's convenient."
He said he has tried food from most of the vendors.
"These are the best ribs that I've had," Hodges said. "I would put him on the top in the ribs, for sure."
Art Champagne and Nancy Bierman, from Durham, North Carolina, came mostly for the blues music. They particularly wanted to see Shrimp City Slim (aka Gary Erwin) perform on the main stage.
"We've gone to a number of these Gary Erwin things, starting back when he was in Charleston years ago," Champagne said. "This is the first time we've been to this one. It's great."
The couple were trying to figure out if they had been to Greenwood before, saying the town looked "vaguely familiar." They planned to stay through Saturday and then head to Spartanburg to take in more music.
Vendor Emerald Ink & Stitches, the official merchandise provider for 19 years, was busy Friday.
"I do business with the city year-round, and this is a way of giving back," owner Steve Riley said. "We do everything for the festival — all the shirts that they get and all the the mech that they get. We do the official shirts with the logo. We get to come out here and vend, and we do a $5,000 sponsorship for this space. The last few years have been great. The rain got us a little bit last night, but we'll make it up tonight."
Anita Baylor and Melissa Duff came out looking for some good food.
"It's lunchtime, so we just tried to walk and see what we can get for lunch today," Duff said. "I'm looking for hash and rice."
Baylor was looking for hash or brisket.
"It's just a nice, fun time that Greenwood has every year for their citizens to get out and enjoy, and we enjoy coming out here to eat," Baylor said.