After a nearly seven-year stint at the helm of Greenwood Partnership Alliance, Heather Simmons Jones announced her resignation Monday.
The Partnership board of directors voted to accept the resignation following a closed-door meeting. The board met in executive session for more than 90 minutes before returning to accept the resignation.
"After days and nights of considerable thought, prayer and financial analysis, I have arrived at the conclusion that the best thing I can do for the Partnership at this time is to resign as the organization's President and CEO," Jones said in her resignation letter.
Jones cited her resignation as a way to alleviate the Partnership budget and prevent layoffs of other staff. Her last day will be July 10.
This comes nearly a month after Greenwood County Council voted 6-1 to withdraw its membership and its $300,000 annual funding of the county's economic development organization.
“Should Greenwood County Council once again authorize a payment of $300,000 to an organization that has exhibited deficient leadership for a number of years,” Brown asked at that council meeting.
In that meeting, County Council Chairman Steve Brown listed reasons why the county was voting to end its funding, such as public chiding by GPA board members and disparaging remarks about County Council.
“The organizational structure of the GPA provides little or no credible process of accountability of the CEO,” Brown said at the time.
"Throughout her tenure as CEO, Heather Jones has gone above and beyond the call of duty in helping ensure that positive economic growth — and the good jobs and millions of dollars in economic contribution and taxes that go with them — are situated right here in Greenwood County," Partnership Board Chairman Chip Stockman said in a news release issued Monday.
Jones, 44, began as interim CEO in September 2013 and became the full-time CEO in March 2014. Since that time she has seen more than $1.2 billion in new capital investment and 1,229 jobs in Greenwood County, the release said.
Jones also oversaw marketing and expansion of the Greenwood Genetic Center Partnership Campus, marketing of Greenwood County's Opportunity Zones, the launch of the Greenwood Promise and helping Greenwood be recognized as a Top 20 Micropolitan by Site Selection Magazine for five out of six years, the release said.
Before coming to Greenwood, Jones had a tumultuous exit from her role as economic director in Anderson County. She was fired after a shakeup on that County Council in 2009. The new board also sued the former administrator, who had his contract paid out by the outgoing council, and probed the county's financial dealings.
That year, the late 10th Circuit Solicitor Chrissy Adams told the Anderson Independent Mail there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing after an investigation by Anderson County Council and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office into how Jones used county resources, including for travel.
Jones filed a discrimination complaint against Anderson County after her firing, pointing to political ads from council members in the past election that called alleged she was hired because of her gender and referred to her as "Barbie" ahead of her termination. It was not immediately clear how that complaint was resolved.
Before her three-year tenure in Anderson, Jones served as executive director of the Greater Beaufort-Hilton Head Economic Partnership. She is a past president of the S.C. Economic Developers’ Association.