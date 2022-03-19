For people with severe to profound hearing loss, cochlear implant technology can help them hear.
Greenwood’s Seth Young and Lee Padgett have formed something of an unlikely friendship in recent months. Young, 23, is mentoring Padgett, 64, through the cochlear implant process.
Young was born deaf and received his first cochlear implant at 17 months old.
He was in therapy for years as a child to improve his speech and auditory skills.
A hospital-administered infant hearing test, performed when Young was born in Greenwood, first revealed his hearing loss.
Young first tried hearing aids and then the cochlear implant. The implant involves an electronic device that bypasses damaged portions of the ear to deliver sound signals to the auditory nerve.
“I understood material in school, but understanding speech was difficult sometimes, until about middle school,” Young said. “I figured it out.”
Young has “figured it out” so well that he said some of his photography clients don’t immediately know he’s hearing-impaired.
A graduate of Lander University, Young is the owner of a Greenwood-based portrait and fine art photography business, Young’s Photography.
Padgett had previously worn hearing aids and coped with hearing loss, but things took a drastic turn in July 2021.
“Hearing loss runs in my family,” Padgett said. “But nothing prepared me for the months to follow. ... My world went silent.”
Young’s family told him about Padgett.
“Dad heard about Lee and it was passed on to me,” Young said. “We met and had supper, back in the fall, at (the now-closed) Little Pigs Barbecue. I recommended to Lee that he get a cochlear implant, because he would hear better than with hearing aids. My sister has hearing aids, but she’s not totally deaf like I am.”
In Padgett’s case, it was discovered that a rare autoimmune disease — Autoimmune Inner Ear Disease — was to blame. It causes rapid, bilateral sensorineural hearing loss.
“I wanted to talk with Seth and find out how effective a cochlear implant was,” Padgett said. “I’d been through a lot in a short time, and I wanted to find out about the process before I met with a surgeon.”
From July 2, 2021 on, Padgett said television sounds were “jumpy” and a progressively worsening loud roaring was in his ears. When people spoke to him, Padgett said everyone sounded “high-pitched, like Donald Duck.”
Then he became unable to hear and understand the spoken word.
Ear, nose and throat specialists here were very concerned, Padgett said, as was a physician at a local urgent care office.
A hearing test Padgett requested after the July 4 holiday showed his hearing loss was in the “severe to profound range.” Two weeks of doctor-prescribed steroids didn’t help, and neither did the highest level of hearing aids. An MRI revealed no tumors.
Padgett was referred to Dr. Scott Thompson, a specialist in Columbia, for consideration as a candidate for a cochlear implant.
Cochlear implants use a sound processor that fits behind the ear. The processor captures sound signals and sends them to a receiver implanted under the skin behind the ear. The receiver sends signals to electrodes implanted in the snail-shaped inner ear (cochlea). These devices help some people no longer helped by hearing aids, which work by amplifying sound.
With proper maintenance and care, plus routine checkups, cochlear implants can last 20 to 25 years.
Young, however, is facing difficulties with his current cochlear implant.
“The module on the external part of the head is getting obsolete, and the internal implant is not working as it should,” Young said, noting he should find out in April about whether surgery is again on the horizon for him at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Padgett had his first cochlear implant surgery late last year.
“I had surgery Nov. 23, 2021, and a month for recuperation,” Padgett said. “I had my ‘hearing birthday’ Jan. 6, when I was able to hear my first sounds again, during a post-surgical appointment with an audiologist. ... I am having to re-learn sounds again and some simple words, like ‘fish’ or ‘cupcake,’ often stump me.”
Nonvisible disabilities such as hearing impairment are especially challenging, Padgett said.
“A lot of times, people keep on talking, even when I’ve voiced if I cannot hear or understand what they are saying,” Padgett added. “If I had not acted fast and demanded to be seen and tested immediately, it would have been even more severe. If I had waited another two weeks, I would have probably been 100 percent deaf, with permanent damage. They estimated I have about 30 percent of my hearing.”
Even with the cochlear implant, Padgett said his brain has had to learn new pathways to process where sound is coming from, with one ear completely unable to hear.
“It can be exhausting, especially in crowded, high-noise environments, to decipher what someone is saying,” Padgett said. “If I don’t know where a sound is coming from, I can startle.
“I’m a retired English teacher and media specialist. I took drama classes. I know how to project my voice, but a lot of people don’t.”
Decibels generated by a lawnmower engine running are high enough to damage hearing, Padgett cautions, noting everyday exposure to loud noises can contribute to loss.
“Hearing can be taken away from you very quickly,” Padgett said. “I’m living proof. I never dreamed when I woke up July 2nd that by July 4th, I would be virtually deaf. Before my implant, it was completely quiet.”
A world without sound can be very isolating, Padgett said, especially for older adults. Padgett credits his neighbor and friend, Mary Jo Cook, with helping him handle all sorts of challenges that came up when he suddenly could no longer hear.
“I helped him get his surgery scheduled over the phone, and I even helped him change his wound dressings after surgery,” Cook said. “It’s just part of being a good neighbor. It’s what neighbors do.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, Young said mask-wearing greatly reduced his “super-power of reading lips.”
Young keeps a sense of humor about his hearing loss.
“The best thing about being hearing impaired is when you go to sleep at night, it’s quiet,” Young said, noting implant batteries must be charged regularly and that’s often done while he sleeps at night.
“You don’t hear the telemarketers call either,” Padgett quipped.