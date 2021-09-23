Lakelands residents had a chance to speak to the eight state legislators who are part of the House ad hoc committee tasked with gathering information from the public about the upcoming congressional redistricting plans.
Lawmakers are using 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts. State senators have asked the public to submit proposed maps on new districts in South Carolina based on the Census. The House has been hearing from the public about what it should emphasize when drawing districts.
Ad hoc committee members have been traversing the state, and Tuesday night’s meeting at Piedmont Tech’s Medford Center was the eighth of 10 public hearings. The committee consists of five Republicans and three Democrats.
Bill Kilmer, representing the Greenwood County Democratic Party, thanked the committee for having the hearings, but he voiced his concerns about the redistricting process.
“Unfortunately, the reality of what voters say has zero impact on the redistricting process,” Kimler said. “The only way to instill confidence in the process is to codify the redistricting process.”
Kimler expressed his frustration that there is no legislation that governs redistricting.
A Senate subcommittee last Friday approved criteria for drawing the districts, turning aside proposals from Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, to make districts as equal in population as possible instead of within 5% and to make protecting incumbents the least important priority.
One such incumbent, state Rep. Anne Parks, D-Greenwood, spoke at the hearing, saying she hopes there won’t be “dramatic changes” to her district.
“I understand we are having to expand the district,” she said. “It’s not going to be an easy job to redraw these lines. I’d like to see District 12 stay as close to it is currently.”
The Senate called a special session starting Oct. 12 to deal in part with redistricting, but Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Horry, told subcommittee members the full maps might not be ready by then. The subcommittee set an Oct. 8 deadline for maps submitted by the public.
Don Ciosek, who lives in District 14, said he understands the state’s population has grown and requires changes to be made to district maps. He told the committee he hopes legislators will consider how districts such as his have “substantial differences” among the more than 35 precincts.
Ciosek said the “historical, political and cultural differences in the seven precincts here in Greenwood County and the other precincts in Laurens” are reasons for lawmakers to take a new look at how the district is drawn — to better reflect specific interests and values within the respective counties.
South Carolina added nearly 500,000 people from 2010 to 2020 to become the 23rd largest state in the U.S. with 5.1 million people, according to the Census. Much of that growth was along the coast and the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina. Twenty-four of South Carolina’s 46 counties lost population, mostly in rural areas.
Denise Waldrep, who lives in District 13 and ran unsuccessfully last year as a Democrat for state House, said she doesn’t like how the Town of Ninety Six is “lumped in” with Laurens County. She said there are not shared interests among the communities.
Waldrep said she’s followed the hearings online and has heard several calls from the public to have an independent election commission work on redistricting. She mentioned there are bills “stuck” in House and Senate committees to do just that, and said she’s “teetering on the edge of disillusion” over the process.
“We need people who don’t have skin in the game to redraw these district lines,” Waldrep said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.