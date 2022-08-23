ABBEVILLE — Boy, do people want to talk.
Organizers of the Abbeville Holistic Expo expected people to talk. They were shocked to discover how many people wanted to do so.
Doors to the Livery Stable opened early Saturday as people were lined up outside to attend the expo, said J.P. Moseley, one of the event organizers. People were knocking on the door as vendors were setting up tables. Most of them wanted to know when people would present.
“That tells me we are reaching our audience,” he said, adding that by 3 p.m. the expo had run out of gift bags. That was one of the milestones organizers discussed.
There seemed to be getting a good bit of interest considering it’s an inaugural event, said co-organizer Nicole Quinn. The expo had been advertised on social media.
The goal of the expo is to help people and give them information to make their lives better and to teach them new things. The expo gives people a one-stop shopping place to get together with like-minded people.
Word had gotten around. Moseley said a woman said she was informed of the event while shopping. The other shopper did not know that the woman was a vendor who had arranged a table at the expo.
Vendors ranged from apothecaries and natural food dealers to booksellers and people selling gemstones and crystals.
Donna Spratt with the Alchemist Chamber said the best part is meeting people.
“I had no idea the community was so dynamic,” she said, explaining that people have expressed interest in many topics. She had talked physics with some people and then they visited the apothecary vendors.
People are curious about her products, which include polished stones, pendants, crystals and copper coils and small pyramids featuring layers of colorful and shiny materials. It’s all functional art — it has a job. That job involves clearing the atmosphere of EMF energy, which Spratt referred to as invisible pollution.
“One of these days, people will develop technology that doesn’t injure us. Until then, there are the orgone devices,” Spratt said, gesturing to products on her tables.
Her products aren’t entirely for adults. Spratt said at other places she worked, children made a beeline to admire rainbow-styled items on her tables. Three kids at the expo had done it already.
Business was good for some vendors. One apothecary vendor had sold out of some of her products. Staff with Cornerstone, an addiction treatment center, had distributed its supply of Narcan.
Presenters included Quinn, who spoke on the power of positivity, and Nikki Stanton, who offered a short yoga class.
The practice includes meditation and prayer. It’s more about breath than movement, said Stanton, who operates Faith Yoga, a Christian-based studio. She also offers classes on Thursdays at the Abbeville County Library.
Today, people keep going and going and going. Yoga slows the mind and body, she said.
She has practiced yoga for five years. Stanton, who works as a nurse, says it helps her deal with stress and anxiety. If you work on balance, you will have it in your life.
People should try yoga at least once, she said. Don’t worry about being perfect, Stanton said, as any kind of exercise can be beneficial.
By 3:30 p.m., the crowd had thinned. Given the response from the community, Moseley said, the expo will definitely be back next year.