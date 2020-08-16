As filing for nonpartisan offices comes to a close, some accusations have been made about the lack of attendance by one member of Greenwood City Council.
The Index-Journal examined regular meeting, special called meeting and work session minutes from 2017 until the most current and available minutes for 2020.
Attendance at regular and special called meetings during the past few years was more than 80% for each member of council. For work sessions, council members generally kept that trend.
Regular and special called meetings usually have votes and decisions made while work sessions are informative meetings where council can discuss legislative items.
A few things have happened since the beginning of 2017. The city has changed mayors with Brandon Smith succeeding Welborn Smith and has had one councilman resign, Kenn Wiltshire, and another elected to finish the term, Johnathan Bass.
Perfect attendance can be rare for any council but Mayor Brandon Smith and Councilman Ronnie Ables can claim that trophy.
Councilwoman Niki Hutto was close to perfect attendance, only missing for four meetings in the time frame.
Some council members have run into issues that have kept them from attending meetings. Councilwoman Linda Edwards, who had a stroke in 2013, has struggled with health issues. Edwards attended 84% of work sessions and 86% of regular and special called meetings.
“I developed some new health issues,” Edwards said.
She said during the pandemic, she has opted to attend virtually to keep herself safe from potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Edwards isn’t the only one who has attended virtually during the past few months. Bass, Hutto, Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller and Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie have also attended by phone or video conference since in-person meetings resumed months ago. Virtual attendance is not recorded as an absence.
Miller, who is being challenged by three others for his spot representing Ward 5, has missed a few meetings since joining council nearly four years ago. Miller has attended 92% of work sessions and 87% of regular and special called meetings.
“Every year since I started, I have missed a meeting in November because of an obligation that is created by council,” Miller said.
Miller is a member of the Upper Savannah Council of Governments Board of Directors and represents the city on that board. Miller said every year in November, the board meets on the same Monday council meets.
Like Edwards, Miller has suffered from some health issues.
“Last year, I had some health issues and I had surgery,” Miller said.
Bass said he too has had health issues that have kept him from council meetings. During his first year on council, Bass has had the flu and had his gallbladder removed, he said.
Miller said he hasn’t heard of anyone raising attendance issues while he has been on council.
“I think the expectation is to be at them all,” Miller said. “I know all of us have occasional conflicts where things can not be moved.”