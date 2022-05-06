Deloris Cade attended her first National Day of Prayer event on Thursday.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I pray that we come together as one. God hears our prayers. I know that he answers prayers. We are living in the last days. We really have to reach out and touch our young people.”
Cade was joined by dozens of others, including five pastors, on the steps of the Greenwood County Courthouse.
Pastors Terry Bailey, Ben Edwards, Shawn Patrick Williams, Debby Plumstead Marshall and David Evans prayed for families, the church, businesses, the education system, the military, government leaders and others.
“I think we need to pray for this nation, for all the many issues that we face in every field,” Sally Culpepper said. “I think God hears us.”
Healing divisions within the community and the nation was a big part of the prayer event.
“With the election coming up, and the division in our nation, we like to gather as believers,” Evans said. “We know the Lord hears us when we pray. We want to call on him to heal our land and to revive his church. We’re praying for the government because the Scripture tells us to pray for our leaders.”
Mary Walker said she believes the nation needs to “return to God in every way possible.”
“Our nation has drifted away, and I truly believe that God has been merciful to us all these years to allow this country to remain and for us to be free,” Walker said. “We want to stay free. This is a gift from God every day we get up and are able to go about our business without somebody dictating to us what we have to do. One of the most important things is being able to worship God the way we want to.”
Amy Laye said prayer is more important now than it ever has been.
“We’re in unprecedented times,” she said. “I think it is time, as the body of Christ, that we all come together and pray and just believe and seek him for our city and our nation. We can have all the programs and the good deeds, but, for me, the most powerful thing we have is prayer as we intercede and stand in the gap for others.”
Edwards called the event “awesome,” and said that even people who don’t believe in God find value in prayer.
“It’s a very powerful event for the community that draws people together,” he said. “It’s amazing that, when you have needs, people will gravitate toward prayer.”
Bailey pointed to the Scripture, saying that if people humble themselves, pray and repent of their sins, God will heal the nation.
“We want God to come and bless this nation,” he said. “There is power in prayer, and we believe that our nation was a nation that was founded on prayer. We’ve had our problems and our issues as a nation, but prayer can solve those. So, that’s why we are praying.”
Myrtis Forehand said there is no way we can survive without God.
“What do we have if we don’t have God?” she asked.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance that takes place on the first Thursday of May. The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray.
In this year’s proclamation, President Joe Biden focused on prayer as a source of wisdom and a time of reflection and thankfulness.
“Throughout our history, prayer has been an anchor for countless Americans searching for strength and wisdom in times of struggle and sharing hope and gratitude in seasons of joy,” Biden wrote in his proclamation. “In public reflections on life’s many blessings and in quiet moments during life’s most difficult trials, Americans of nearly every background and faith have turned to prayer for comfort and inspiration.”
Biden said that prayer is a sacred right protected by free speech and religious liberty enshrined in the Constitution, and it “continues to lift our spirits as we navigate the challenges of our time.”
In Columbia, interdenominational pastors joined people at the Statehouse to pray for the state and country.
A Pew Research Center survey from 2014 found that 45% of Americans say they rely on prayer and religious reflection when making major life decisions.