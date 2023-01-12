Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 9:43 am
While details are few at this time, a head-on collision that took place near 8:30 this morning on Cokesbury Road (Highway 254) is under investigation.
Traffic has been redirected from as far north as the intersection of Deadfall and Cokesbury roads and as far south as the intersection of Northside Drive and Cokesbury Road.
A resident of a nearby neighborhood said the wreck is at the bridge crossing Turner Branch, near Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol could not give any details at this time and there have been no reports of fatalities or the extent of injuries.
