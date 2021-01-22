Lander University sociology professor Daniel M. Harrison's second book chronicles the legendary Hodges music roadhouse Jackson Station.
A book release drop-in for Harrison's "Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar" is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at 140 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood.
The famed blues bar was a former train depot, moved to the intersection of U.S. 25 and S.C. 185 and reportedly purchased by Gerald Jackson, a Vietnam War veteran and Navy Corpsman, for $1.
This unassuming bar, run by two openly gay men, had a pot-bellied stove and a South Carolina flag mural painted behind the stage. It became the spot to hear the blues, new wave and more in the '80s, before a tragic and gruesome attack in the parking lot, on April 7, 1990 led to its doors being shuttered.
In recent years, the property has come under new ownership with aspirations of eventually reopening the depot.
"I didn't know the book would turn into such a big thing when I started it," Harrison, who has a doctorate from Florida State University said, noting the idea was planted during a breakfast conversation with a singer-songwriter in May 2014. "It's almost like four or five mini books intertwined."
Harrison said the book is interesting from sociological, cultural and criminology standpoints, to name a few.
"It was known as a blues bar," Harrison said. "Nappy Brown was said to be treated like royalty when he played there, but Widespread Panic and Bob Margolin played there, too.
"A story relayed to me by Reggie Massey, now deceased, about Gerald Jackson having a small group of people over (at the bar) for a traditional Southern New Year's Day meal is one of my favorites," Harrison said.
For the book, Harrison talked with musicians who played Jackson Station, former bartenders and more, to gain a sense of what the place was like and those who experienced it.
"I was never there, but the sense that I get from everyone I've spoken to is that Gerald Jackson wanted to take care of people, and he did," Harrison said. "... It was a special place that ended tragically. It was just really kind of cool to live vicariously through the memories of these musicians."
It wasn't uncommon, Harrison said, for music to start at Jackson Station around 11 p.m. and continue into the wee hours of the next morning.
"I'm not sure if we will get that kind of music culture again," Harrison said. "But, this gives a pretty good glimpse of what working musicians went through. ... Perhaps a latent reason for writing the book is to reinforce the idea of Greenwood as a musical place."