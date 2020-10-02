The Carnell-Drummond-Mays dinner is usually a time for Greenwood County Democrats to gather together to honor historical figures in the local party’s history and to socialize with one another. The novel coronavirus pandemic caused the party to rethink this year’s dinner.
This year is the first time the dinner was conducted virtually.
“Yeah, hopefully the last,” Bill Kimler, chairman of the Greenwood County Democratic Party, said. “These types of dinners are a lot more fun to get together.”
Kimler said the dinner usually draws 150 to 200 people. Thursday’s broadcast saw about 50 viewers when it aired.
“It’s not just a fundraiser,” Kimler said. “It’s a celebration.”
Kimler said the party has been working for the past two months on making sure the virtual event was a high-quality replacement for the traditional dinner.
“To switch it to virtually has produced challenges,” Kimler said.
Kimler said the event was largely prerecorded to minimize technical difficulties. He also said a dial-in option was available
The dinner portion took place before the event was broadcast. Tony’s Salad Bowl in Greenwood catered the event. Attendees of the dinner purchased tickets for the event. From 4-6 p.m. Thursday, ticketholders went to Tony’s Salad bowl to pick up their meals.
At 7 p.m., Democrats tuned in to the Greenwood County Democrats YouTube page for the two-hour presentation. Viewers heard from many speakers, including Greenwood candidates who are running for office.
Greenwood City Councilman Matthew Miller, state Rep. Anne Parks and state Sen. Floyd Nicholson gave pre-recorded speeches about their reelection campaigns.
“I want to do what is best for Greenwood County and I want to do what is best for McCormick County,” Parks said. “I have been in Greenwood all of my life.”
Nicholson said he wants to carry on the legacy of Benjamin Mays especially in education.
“Education affects everyone,” Nicholson said.
Denise Waldrep, candidate for state House District 13, Jose Villa, candidate for state Senate District 4 and Hosea Cleveland, candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, also provided speeches for the event.
“We need more teachers at the decision-making table,” Waldrep said.
Cleveland said the Democratic Party is a big tent party with members who are liberal, moderate and conservative. Cleveland spoke about his top issues.
“Health care is a right, not a privilege,” Cleveland said.
U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison was the keynote speaker.
“He is probably the highest-profile speaker we have ever had,” Kimler said.
Harrison was introduced by former Congressional candidate Mary Geren.
“I really believe we can flip the Senate,” Geren said. “Guys, we are going to do this.”
Harrison spoke about growing up in South Carolina and his belief in ideals shared by South Carolinians.
“When we fall on hard times, we fight for each other to get back on our feet,” Harrison said.
Harrison said there is hope for South Carolina to be represented by two Black senators.
“You give me hope,” Harrison said.
The presentation also included a video remembrance of notable Democrats who died in 2020. Robert C. Moore, Wilma Harrison Doyle, Rudolph Wise and Claude Wright were among those remembered. Kimler said Greenwood City Councilwoman Linda Edwards will be honored at next year’s dinner.
A tribute to the legacies of Marion Carnell, John Drummond and Mays gave the historic backgrounds of each.
The dinner also saw an award presentation. The 2020 Greenwood County Democratic Party “Yellow Dog” Democrat Award was presented to Charles Lewis, former chairman of the party, by the 2019 recipient, Audrey Witherspoon.