ABBEVILLE — Paper shuffling isn’t always a waste of time.
Two years of will pay off for supporters of Harbison Cemetery with the unveiling of a historical marker.
The event will be 2:30-3 p.m. Friday at the cemetery. It will continue from 3:15-4:30 p.m. at Indigenous Underground, 117 Trinity St.
The pole was in the ground as of Feb. 3, said Richard London, a member of the Harbison Preservation Foundation, and one of the supporters of the cemetery’s upkeep and improvement. It will stay covered until the day of the ceremony.
The event is sponsored by the Essie Strother Patterson Legacy Foundation and Friends of Freedom.
During the unveiling, a tradition called “African Libations” will be done. It will recognize and honor the ancestors who are interred at the cemetery, said Lem Patterson. Afterward, attendees can put flowers on their loved ones’ graves. The ceremony will then move to Indigenous Underground at 117 Trinity St. The speaker will be the Rev. Odell Cleveland of Greensboro, North Carolina. Patterson said Cleveland grew up in the Abbeville area.
The service will end with an acknowledgment of the people and groups that have supported the effort, Patterson said.
The marker was erected by Essie Strother Patterson Legacy Foundation, said Patterson, who is the son of Essie Patterson.
Recognition of the site won’t stop with the ceremony. Patterson and London encourage people to clean up the grounds.
Now, volunteers have to bring the cemetery up to par, London said. Volunteers have cut several trees and removed debris throughout the property.
London has created a work calendar. The next workdays at the cemetery from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. on March 5 and 19.
“We aim to put beauty back into it because right now it looks like a jungle.”
He’s not kidding. Much of the grounds remain overgrown. The front of the cemetery is littered with stumps and fallen trees. Ugly as the sight may be, it is a sign of progress from previous cleanup days. Trees are growing in the middle of some gravesites.
“It’s pathetic. It’s disgraceful that the cemetery is in the condition it’s in. ... If people cared anything about it, it wouldn’t be this way,” London said. “If your feelings are hurt to hear about it, they should be hurt.”
Not everyone is providing muscle power, he said. One woman living in California is arranging to provide funds to the Heritage Foundation, which is maintaining the grounds; a woman from Charleston is doing so as well.
Funding the work became easier as the Heritage Foundation attained nonprofit status in January, London said. Donations to the Foundation will now be tax-deductible.
Another job is doing a count of the graves. London hopes to work with local businesses to support the effort. One of the objectives is to learn about the three students who were killed in an arson fire in 1910 at Harbison College and whether they are buried at the cemetery.
“I’m very happy about it. We just all want to see all of it come together. It won’t be an overnight project,” London said. “I look forward to everything coming together and working out for us. By the end of the summer, it’s going to be looking good.”
He noted that the goal was never to work with just one site. The goal is to make sure that “we don’t leave anyone or anything behind.” London said he hopes to focus on other sites in the area that haven’t been brought to light.
The goal is to do justice to the work everyone has done. London followed with a quip: “And the work they haven’t done.”
If people want to donate to the Foundation or help with cleanups, they can call London at 864-378-6596.