Lt. Tim Warren put 28 years into the Greenwood Fire Department, and his retirement June 25 left some big shoes to fill. Warren said it was a bittersweet departure — more bitter than he expected, but he had always planned to go out on top.
“I always said when it’s time, I’m going to know, and I know it’s not going to be when I can hardly walk or function,” he said. “But it’s strange getting up in the morning and not having to go to work.”
Now 51, Warren’s career as a firefighter started almost as a fluke.
“A lot of guys have prior experience, whether being volunteers or they had somebody in their family who may have been a fireman,” he said. “Myself, I didn’t have that. I never had a childhood dream of being a fireman.”
He was 23, sitting at his grandmother’s table flipping through the newspaper when he saw a story about the fire department taking applications. Curiosity drove him to apply; he wanted to know what being a firefighter is like.
Just stepping out of the car was intimidating. He didn’t have a lot of confidence at that age, and his interview was in front of a panel of veteran firefighters. He didn’t get the job his first time around, but when a recent hire didn’t work out for the department they called Warren back in for a second interview.
“I remember my first call I was just shaking. It was nerve-wracking,” he said. “The brotherhood of the guys around me, they really helped me keep going.”
The sense of family and brotherhood many firefighters mention feeling wasn’t lost on Warren. Even as a rookie, the shifts are 24 hours and he spent them living in the station with the others. When not responding to a call or otherwise working, he spent his downtime and after hours learning from other firefighters and asking questions.
“Every shift, 24 hours. That’s a third of my life, approximately 10 years of my life that I’ve spent with those guys,” he said. “You spend a lot more time with these guys than you do some of your own family members.”
Nearly three decades in the fire service can’t come flawlessly. Part of Warren’s learning and growing came from loss; losing a child in a fire early on in his career put him in a different mindset entirely. He had a child of his own on the way then, and didn’t know how to handle the hazards that come with the job.
“I felt torn, I felt lost, I felt like this isn’t supposed to happen on my watch. People aren’t supposed to die,” he said. “But my brothers had confidence in me, and I had the confidence to trust what they said. I had to realize you can’t save everybody, but as long as you know you’re doing the best that you can do, 110%, then you know you’ve done your job.”
He rose to the rank of lieutenant about nine years ago, and although he was once the 23-year-old greenhorn he was suddenly responsible for a whole new wave of young firefighters joining the service. Cloninger, who made lieutenant in April, said Warren had a steady demeanor as a leader — nothing rattles him.
“Whether we were on a scene or in the fire station, you got the same Tim all the time,” Cloninger said. “I always knew he had my best interest at heart, and that’s not always something you get from people.”
Other firefighters didn’t just accept Warren’s leadership, they were drawn to it because they respected him and he respected them. He could be real with people when he noticed their mistakes and give them advice, but never spoke down to them.
“I always looked forward to the shifts when I was able to work under Lt. Warren’s leadership,” said Chez Gosnell. “His consistency with the guys and the way he carried himself has always stood out to me. I look up to him not only as an officer of the department, but as a man.”
To some extent, Warren said that’s why he was so dedicated to the job. He’s the department’s first African American firefighter to retire from a command position, and he said it’s an important milestone to him. It meant a lot to him that his chiefs put faith in him to succeed, and that his fellow firefighters put faith in him to lead. He wants to serve as a role model for children, and wants them to know no matter their circumstances they can find the courage to step forward and try new things.
On his last day at the station, Warren said it felt strange to be saying goodbye. He’ll have more time to spend with his family now, but after 28 years working alongside his brothers, it felt like leaving another part of his family behind. They made sure he had a proper sendoff — his retirement announcement got him calls from firefighters he’d never even met congratulating him on his career.
“When I left, I just had so many calls, texts and messages. It was so overwhelming to me,” he said. “I told myself if I don’t do nothing else with my life, I’m going to individually call, message, text everyone who reached out to me, because they deserve it. They don’t know what it meant to me to receive those messages.”