Prayer, faith and family.
That is what Sybil Bowie said has kept her going as she sits and watches her 3-year-old son, Adonis, go through physical and occupational therapy sessions at Hands of Hope Children’s Therapy Center.
Adonis had been under the weather for the last couple of weeks so he hadn’t been able to go to his sessions regularly, but that would be difficult to know after watching him power through exercises, such as grabbing objects, following sounds or sitting up on his own.
Bowie said Adonis was a “COVID baby,” born six weeks early just as the pandemic was starting. He was diagnosed with epilepsy at 6 months old, which is when he also started having seizures. The seizures last anywhere between 15 and 30 minutes, and medicine puts Adonis in an almost sleep-induced coma.
“He doesn’t have a proper diagnosis to manage medications and his seizures, which has caused some developmental delays,” she said.
He doesn’t walk or talk, but he does smile — a smile that many might say lights up a room.
Bowie said Adonis has characteristics of certain syndromes, but an official diagnosis has not been made. And while he has only been going to Hands of Hope for about two years, the therapy is paying off. Hands of Hope, Bowie said, is such a blessing.
“They care for him like he’s their child. We know one another on a personal level,” she said. “I’m thankful to be his mom and just learn as much as I can learn. It’s been rewarding as well as scary sometimes.”
Physical Therapy Assistant Makenzie Wells said one of the biggest focuses at Hands of Hope is educating the families and working together toward their child’s goals. That includes collaborating with all the therapists and working alongside doctors to follow up on any red flags or referrals.
Wells said they work with Adonis on developing gross motor skills and other skills such as sitting independently, standing, walking or reaching out.
“I love Adonis. I’ve worked with him for almost two years. They are a great family, and they drop everything to make sure his life is getting what it needs. Sybil is just one of the best human beings,” she said.
Seeing Adonis’s smile and seeing the progress he makes each week, she said, makes her want to keep doing her job.
“The biggest reward is seeing the families reach a common goal that was so hard and see the child reach that skill. Knowing I’m in a little way impacting the community and helping them integrate them into society makes you feel good inside,” Wells said.
Phaedra Armfield-Garrett, speech language pathologist, has been working in speech therapy since 1999. She’s been with Hands of Hope about two years. In all of her years in the field, she said she has found the career to be rewarding and has had a love for working with families and giving their children a voice.
“It’s not just with the communication. We focus on feeding and being able to transition from bottle to table food or transitioning from a feeding tube to solid food,” Armfield-Garrett said.
She also incorporates sounds, and when verbal communication is not likely, she uses pictures, sign language or iPads to communicate. Cause-and-effect toys can also come into play or a device that a child can press to request an activity or communicate another need.
One of Bowie’s goals is for Adonis to move toward oral feeding as he currently has a feeding tube. Before that can be done, she said he needs to build up more strength in order to tolerate different foods.
“Our goal is just helping the families and educate them on early intervention. If they feel something is not going typical with their development, it’s good to seek more,” Armfield-Garrett said.
Hope Campbell, Hands of Hope owner and physical therapist assistant, echoed Armfield-Garrett’s comment, adding it’s important they not abandon the families they serve, some who come through the agency for a short time and others who are on a lifelong journey.
Through her own experience with her adopted son, she honed in on the importance of early intervention.
“We want to help the child be the best they can be. We want to make sure we do all we can in the time we see them to be the best possible, support the families and help them see the blessing their child is,” Campbell said.
“We want every family to know their child is a gift. We hope the parents can see that, too. It’s not an easy journey for them — not knowing is hard for them and we try to be a positive influence in their life each week, watching them grow and develop at their own pace and level.”
She said her staff is committed to going above and beyond for the families they serve.
“We go into the homes in many of the poorer, unsafe areas in Greenwood. Those families have experienced so much trauma in their life. I’m proud that everyone here has accepted that this is something they are passionate about,” she said. “It’s like we’re part of their family and that’s not something you can teach a therapist — it’s not something you get paid to do.”