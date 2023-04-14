Grey Hamlett loved to golf despite not being the best at it. He had many loves — family, fishing, football, animals and helping people whenever they were in a bind.

Last summer, Hamlett, 22, died in a two-vehicle crash on his way home from Greenwood’s annual Festival of Discovery. The other driver, Andrew Keith Sykora Jr., was charged with felony DUI resulting in death in connection to the wreck. That case is still pending, as is a lawsuit Hamlett’s family filed against Sykora.

