The family of Grey Hamlett is aiming to keep his memory alive by hosting the inaugural Live Like Grey Scholarship Golf Tournament at The Links Stoney Point Golf Course on July 15. Pictured are Cynthia and Terry Dorsey with a photo of Grey.
Family members described Grey Hamlett, who died last summer at age 22, as someone who was a hard worker and was always there to call if you had a problem. From left are maternal grandfather Bobby Woods, maternal grandmother Pat Woods, Grey, sister Summer Hamlett, mother Cindy Hamlett-Dorsey, stepfather Terry Dorsey and stepbrother Coleman Dorsey.
After graduating from Greenwood High School, Grey Hamlett attended Piedmont Technical College where he received a welding degree, something his mom Cynthia said came naturally. Here, Grey is pictured with his mom after graduation.
The family of Grey Hamlett is aiming to keep his memory alive by hosting the inaugural Live Like Grey Scholarship Golf Tournament at The Links Stoney Point Golf Course on July 15. Pictured are Cynthia and Terry Dorsey with a photo of Grey.
The family of Grey Hamlett is aiming to keep his memory alive by hosting the inaugural Live Like Grey Scholarship Golf Tournament at The Links Stoney Point Golf Course on July 15. Pictured are Cynthia and Terry Dorsey with a photo of Grey.
The family of Grey Hamlett is aiming to keep his memory alive by hosting the inaugural Live Like Grey Scholarship Golf Tournament at The Links Stoney Point Golf Course on July 15. Pictured are Cynthia and Terry Dorsey with a photo of Grey.
KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL
Family members described Grey Hamlett, who died last summer at age 22, as someone who was a hard worker and was always there to call if you had a problem. From left are maternal grandfather Bobby Woods, maternal grandmother Pat Woods, Grey, sister Summer Hamlett, mother Cindy Hamlett-Dorsey, stepfather Terry Dorsey and stepbrother Coleman Dorsey.
SUBMITTED
After graduating from Greenwood High School, Grey Hamlett attended Piedmont Technical College where he received a welding degree, something his mom Cynthia said came naturally. Here, Grey is pictured with his mom after graduation.
SUBMITTED
The family of Grey Hamlett is aiming to keep his memory alive by hosting the inaugural Live Like Grey Scholarship Golf Tournament at The Links Stoney Point Golf Course on July 15. Pictured are Cynthia and Terry Dorsey with a photo of Grey.
KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL
The family of Grey Hamlett is aiming to keep his memory alive by hosting the inaugural Live Like Grey Scholarship Golf Tournament at The Links Stoney Point Golf Course on July 15. Pictured are Cynthia and Terry Dorsey with a photo of Grey.
Grey Hamlett loved to golf despite not being the best at it. He had many loves — family, fishing, football, animals and helping people whenever they were in a bind.
Last summer, Hamlett, 22, died in a two-vehicle crash on his way home from Greenwood’s annual Festival of Discovery. The other driver, Andrew Keith Sykora Jr., was charged with felony DUI resulting in death in connection to the wreck. That case is still pending, as is a lawsuit Hamlett’s family filed against Sykora.
Hamlett’s parents Cynthia and Terrence Dorsey hope to keep their son’s memory alive for years by launching the Live Like Grey Scholarship Golf Tournament on July 15 at The Links Stoney Point Golf Course. Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Grey Hamlett Future Welder’s Scholarship at Piedmont Technical College where Hamlett received his welding degree.
“We hope to fund this scholarship so it grows and can help other future welders,” Terrence said.
Cindy said unlike with golf, her son had a natural talent for welding and hopes that more people get into the trades.
“Grey was not the type of person to sit behind a desk or something corporate,” she said.
For family friend and Lander professor Renee Love, the tournament is not only a way for the family to face their grief, but it will also bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.
“This is to raise money for the scholarship and also promote education about helmet safety and promote awareness about this terrible problem we have in South Carolina of driving while impaired,” she said.
Love said everyone liked Hamlett and he would be amazed that people were finding ways to honor his memory.
“He was quiet, but also really funny and humble. He would just be amazed at what his family is doing to help raise money for other students. He worked really hard, had many jobs. It would delight him to know the work his family is doing on his behalf,” she said.
Nine months after Hamlett’s death, Terrence said it’s a struggle every day, but they are just taking it one day at a time.
“For a mother to lose their child, it’s the worst thing to witness. This affects not only us, but the perpetrator. He made a bad decision and the consequence ... we don’t know yet, but he has to live with the fact that he took our son’s life,” he said.
“Grey would want us to keep going and to keep pushing forward,” Cynthia said.
Love added regardless of whether or not people personally knew Grey, they should care because everyone is connected to one another.
“We’re a community and what happens to one person, it’s related to the next person. We’re trying to honor the life of our loved one, but also honor the lives of others,” she said. “We want to protect our community and this is a way to honor Grey, his family, raise money to help another young person and remind people we’re all part of this community and let’s make it a better place because we don’t want this to happen to you.”
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.