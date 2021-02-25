Work is progressing on a new housing development that was announced last year.
ATC Development is building the Hamilton Park Apartments across from the YMCA on Calhoun Road in Greenwood. Wood framing is taking shape on the site.
“We are not expecting to have apartments available to move in until June at the earliest,” Courtney Murrah, media marketing director for ATC Development, said in an email. “Really, it’s too soon to tell if the weather will let us finish by then.”
This property was the center of controversy this past summer. The 264-unit apartment complex’s rezoning application received backlash from area residents. Many homeowners from Langley Road and Old Abbeville Highway spoke at the planning commission meeting and Greenwood County Council’s public hearing.
ATC Development sought to rezone the property from single-family residential and general commercial zoning to R-6, multi-family residential.
The planning commission recommended the request be denied. County Council voted 3-2 to approve the rezoning after the developer made several concessions to the development’s neighbors. Chairman Steve Brown and Robbie Templeton voted no; Chuck Moates, Edith Childs and Theo Lane voted in favor.
The developer was required to flag trees along property lines, relocate a dog park to the other side of the complex and build a six- or eight-foot privacy fence on the property of Lee and Crystal Collins, who live near the development.
Murrah said a website – liveathamiltonpark.com – will go live on Monday and will have information pricing and floor plans.
“Our studios will start at $989, our one-bedrooms at $999 and our two-bedrooms at $1,219,” Murrah said. “Barrington Apartments will handle the leasing until the Hamilton Park clubhouse opens.”
Murrah said the company hopes to have the clubhouse ready to open in May. Barrington Apartments, also owned by ATC Development, are at 101 Bevington Court in Greenwood.