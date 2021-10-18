Hundreds of people packed the Joseph B. Abney Cultural Center at Lander University on Sunday as 42 military service veterans were inducted into the Hall of Heroes.
Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette shook the hands of each living veteran and those of the families representing inductees who are no longer living.
“What an honor it is to be here today in Greenwood again and to be able to shake the hands of Greenwood’s heroes,” Evette said. “South Carolina has such a deep love and admiration for our veterans — and for our men and women who are actively serving.”
Evette said the Hall of Heroes and the Greenwood County Veterans Center reflect “what an amazing military state we are.”
There are more than 400,000 veterans who call South Carolina home and more than 50,000 active-duty service members in the state.
“For all of the family members of veterans here, thank you,” Evette said. “Thank you for the time you gave up with your loved one so that they could go off and fight for us — to run to danger when the rest of us run to safety.”
Joining Evette on stage were several dignitaries, including state Sens. Billy Garrett and Mike Gambrell, state Reps. Doug Gilliam, Anne Parks, Mark Wheeler and Stewart Jones, and Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, head of the state’s National Guard.
Greenwood and Laurens city and county council members and Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith were also in attendance, as the ceremony honored both Greenwood and Laurens County veterans.
“At a time when the United States is at turmoil, and there is confusion, uncertainty and change, we must rely on, and believe in, a strong military,” Veterans Services officer Rosalind Burke said. “Our country has been through all of this before, but we always come back strong because we are the United State of America.”
The inductees and family members had a processional across the stage before Gambrell gave the invocation.
Gilliam led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Greenwood’s Louise Robinson sang the national anthem.
There were several touching videos that honored the service of veterans across the nation, a tribute to the five branches of service and a POW-MIA remembrance table presentation by members of VFW Auxiliary Post 8131.
There were presentations of several special awards. Those honored included: Dr. Julia Archer, a Navy veteran and an internal medicine physician for the Department of Primary Care for Veterans Affairs; Frank Dial, commander of VFW Post 5208 in Laurens and coordinator of PTSD Support Services for Laurens and Greenwood Counties; and Greenwood’s Dale Kittles.
The Hall of Heroes inductees are Vernon G. Adams, Fred C. Allen, Donald R. Barnes, J. Ashton Barrington, Frederick D. Beckett, Grover F. Boland, Kirk Boland, Steven J. Brown, James R. Cantrell, Thomas W. Martin Sr., Berlin Y. Miller, Courtney Mills, H.P. Moody, William B. Moore, Darrell Erik Morton, Haden D. Porterfield, Tolly D. Prather, Clyde J. Redd, George Casey, Edward H. Reed, Rudolph Cunningham, Joe D. Reid, James Allen Davenport, Charles F. Rhodes, Marion H. Davis, Frank Dial, John Carol Seawright, Stephen D. Spearman, Clyde K. Taylor, Douglas Dilleshaw, Donald O. Evans, John T. Thompson, Johnny Graham, Willis Kilgore, Eugene Tucker, Frank C. Walker, Samuel D. Kirk, James D. Walsh, John R. Leopard, Bernard Ligon and Willie C. Williams.