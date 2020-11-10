People driving along Grace Street in Greenwood have no doubt noticed a construction project on the grounds of First Baptist Church.
The church, in conjunction with Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity, is building a house for Quarndra Battle-Ryan. The church is sponsoring this Habitat build as a part of the church’s 150-year anniversary celebration.
“This is the first time we have undertaken to entirely fund and provide the volunteer labor for building a house,” Tony Hopkins, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, said in August.
“First Baptist has had dozens of volunteers,” Stephen Baggett, Habitat executive director, said.
One of those volunteers is Erin Nodine, who chairs the missions committee at First Baptist Church.
“I’m a big proponent of getting involved in the community,” Nodine said.
Nodine, associate athletic director at Lander University, said it was a project on campus that got her started with volunteering with the organization.
“I actually worked at Lander when we had a Habitat build on campus,” Nodine said.
She said she was excited about the church hosting a project on its grounds. The location of the site gave opportunities for the church to minister to the community and to its flock, Nodine said.
“We really enjoyed the intergenerational activity,” she said.
Multiple Sunday School classes took part in the project, which gave an opportunity to fellowship and minister in one setting. Nodine, who took part in the groundbreaking ceremony in August, said it was special to be a part of the project.
“To see that family that we are working for, right in front of us,” she said made it extra special.
The build site was chosen for its visibility.
“Many volunteers have seen this build and wanted to take part,” Baggett said.
Volunteers have met on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to help.
“It makes me feel so hopeful,” Battle-Ryan said. “It makes me excited, so excited.”
Battle-Ryan said there is a lot of love in this process. She said members of First Baptist have sent her letters of encouragement along the process.
“It has really fed my spirit,” Battle-Ryan said. “This whole process has been spiritual.”
The project has seen its share of delays.
“We have had a hard time bringing materials to the site,” Baggett said.
He explained that the entire country is facing a shortage on many building supplies. The project was first delayed because of a lumber shortage but now the project is waiting for vinyl materials. Baggett said a number of unexpected challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes and a beetle outbreak, have led to the shortage of supplies.
The house is waiting on windows and the rest of the siding to be installed.
During the delay, Baggett said the house received an unexpected donation.
“Superior Roofing offered to shingle the roof as an in-kind donation,” Baggett said.
While the house is being built on the church grounds, that is not its final destination.
Originally, the house was to be moved to the Mineral Avenue area where Habitat has another home nearly complete. However, site preparations are not yet complete for where the house was intended to be placed, Baggett said.
Baggett said it will now be moved to a Habitat property on Marion Avenue. Tentatively, the house will move to its final destination in early November.
Habitat is always looking for volunteers. In fact, Nodine recommends it.
“I think it is a good project to do,” Nodine said. “You don’t have to have any experience.”
She said Habitat has good volunteers who can help guide inexperienced volunteers who are participating in the project.
“We need to be a source of hope for people,” Baggett said. “We are planning to continue building for years to come.”