Changes are coming to how two local taxes will fund area events and organizations, after local government officials questioned the process in the past year.

Hospitality and accommodations taxes are collected, then redistributed to local organizations and groups that apply for funding. The state collects a 2% tax on lodgings and accommodations, then distributes those dollars back to communities; the local 2% hospitality tax is collected on prepared food and beverages sold within city limits and is then offered back as funding through hospitality tax grants.

