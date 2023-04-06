Changes are coming to how two local taxes will fund area events and organizations, after local government officials questioned the process in the past year.
Hospitality and accommodations taxes are collected, then redistributed to local organizations and groups that apply for funding. The state collects a 2% tax on lodgings and accommodations, then distributes those dollars back to communities; the local 2% hospitality tax is collected on prepared food and beverages sold within city limits and is then offered back as funding through hospitality tax grants.
Kelly McWhorter, executive director of the tourism-focused Discover Greenwood, said she and others are looking at revising the processes for applying for those funds. Nothing is set in stone, but she said she wants to re-evaluate the application process organizations go through and develop documents to educate people about the taxes and what each tax’s funds can be applied to.
Accommodations tax funds have to be allocated to groups and events that put “heads in beds,” or get people to stay overnight at local lodgings. Hospitality tax funds come mostly from restaurant revenue and can be used more broadly.
“Both of those taxes are similar in nature except they have a little bit of difference in what they can fund. A-tax couldn’t fund building a brick-and-mortar structure, but H-taxes could,” McWhorter said. “In the past, we’ve had grantees apply for accommodations tax when the request is more appropriate for hospitality tax funds.”
Each year, respective A and H-tax committees meet to consider applications and make their recommendations to city and county council.
In the past year, city and county government officials shared concerns about the accommodations tax application process. City council member Niki Hutto wondered at a meeting if the committee that made recommendations to council on how to spend those funds really understood the intent of the tax, and city council member Johnathan Bass said he wanted a review of the process.
County Council member Robbie Templeton had concerns about the recommended distribution of funds, among other things, at the last meeting to consider applications. County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates said he was glad McWhorter was looking to better inform applicants — there’s a perennial problem of people not knowing which tax applies to their request, or even that they can apply for these funds.
“I think it’s certainly worth an update at this point,” Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said.
Templeton said he was also glad to see the education component emphasized and wants to see a better way of tracking the effectiveness of these dollars or the attendance at events run by groups applying for public funds. He said having firm numbers would add accountability to the process.
That’s part of what McWhorter hopes to bring to the process. Discover Greenwood has used the Placer.ai foot traffic and location data service in the past to tally attendance at events like the Festival of Flowers and Festival of Discover. The software uses cellphone data and internet connections to tally unique visitors to an event within a designated area.
“You’ve got to track zip codes, because anyone from outside of 50 miles, that can be considered an overnight visit,” McWhorter said.
Community Development Director Lara Hudson said those Place analytics were used for retail recruitment at first.
“We really like this piece for tourism as well,” she said. “A lot of times when we have these large events, we don’t really have a good way to judge the crowds.”
Though the technology isn’t new, it’s been refined and can offer a count for events outside of Greenwood, including in Ninety Six or Ware Shoals. This kind of data could be invaluable to the public bodies reviewing applications — Templeton said as elected officials, there’s a responsibility to ask questions and give careful consideration when handling public funds.
McWhorter said she hopes to have the review and revision process done by the end of October, since the application cycle for A-tax funds typically happens during the fall, with H-tax on its heels.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.