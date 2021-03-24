Firing a pistol can be dangerous if the person holding the firearm is not properly trained to safely handle the weapon. One Hodges gun store owner wants to change that.
“There were over 7 million new gun owners in this country last year,” Bobby Loggins, owner of Guns and Ammo 123, said. “What does that mean? Seven million don’t have the first bit of training.”
That’s why Loggins set out to build a pistol range behind his store. His goal: safety and education.
“All I’m trying to do is offer safety and education,” Loggins said. “We want safety and education is all we are after.”
Loggins said while many new gun owners buy a firearm to protect their family — if they don’t know how to use it — they are accomplishing the opposite.
“They endangered their family because they don’t know how to operate it,” Loggins said.
He said one customer told him that he dropped the magazine out of the pistol and a little while later the gun went off, blasting through a car window.
“That’s the guy I want to train,” Loggins said. “He just has never been trained.”
He said training new customers makes everyone safer.
In his quest to teach new gun owners how to handle a pistol safely, Loggins ran into an obstacle — Greenwood County’s zoning ordinance.
“No such use shall be located within one mile from any residential use (measured in a straight line),” Section 6-3-117(i)(1) of the Greenwood County Code of Ordinances says.
Guns and Ammo 123 is within 1 mile of some residences.
Changing the ordinanceLoggins petitioned the planning commission to change the ordinance. After a public hearing, the commission sent its recommendation — to allow the Board of Zoning Appeals to grant a special exception reducing the distance to less than 1 mile of residential use – to County Council.
Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown is not a fan of the planning commission’s proposal.
“I am totally opposed to it going to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a variance,” Brown said. “That shirks our responsibility as council members.”
Brown said he thinks council has an obligation to protect the public and the residential structures nearby, but businesses also have a need that needs to be met.
Other members of council also support Loggins’ request.
“I’m very much in favor of Bobby Loggins being able to expand his business and provide a pistol range that is dedicated solely to training and safety,” Councilman Theo Lane said at council’s last meeting. “This is a very needed service.”
Lane, who represents the area where Guns and Ammo 123 is located and spoke in favor of the proposal at the planning commission meeting, said he is bothered by the fact that any property owner in Greenwood County could fire a weapon on their property without restriction but Loggins is not allowed to construct a range for safety training classes.
Brown also shared Lane’s concern. He said he has been told by law enforcement officials that any private landowner can shoot a weapon on their property as long as they do not endanger the people around them.
“I have come to the conclusion that I believe there needs to be a differentiation between gun ranges and pistol ranges that are associated with a business whose goal is to train people on the proper use and eventual certification as a concealed weapons permit holder,” Brown said.
He said council could look at restricting the scope of the ordinance to limit the days of the week and the hours of the day that a range could operate.
Brown said the need of businesses that was expressed to him was “the ability of the business people to train individuals.”
He also said a standalone ordinance could be needed to address this situation.
Safety training“It’s not a pay to shoot site,” Loggins said. “It’s not going to be open to the public.”
Loggins said the range will have two NRA-certified pistol instructors, two South Carolina concealed weapons permit instructors and two to three certified range officers. He said instructors and range officers will wear protective vests.
As for the range itself, the berm will be 10-feet high and the shooting range will be about 40-feet wide, Loggins said.
He said the range will also include a staging table — to hold personal items — and an inspection table for the range officer to inspect the weapon prior to any person discharging a pistol. He is also remodeling a room in his store to serve as a classroom for the informational portion of the training.
Loggins said most of his classes will be Saturdays but there might be an occasional need to operate the range on a weekday. He said he would be willing to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office dispatch prior to a class to let them know in case they receive calls about guns discharging.
Classes will have a maximum of eight to 10 students.
Loggins also provided signatures and written statements from businesses and residences around his business — all supportive of Loggins’ proposal.
Greenwood County Council voted to approve the ordinance on second reading but must approve the ordinance on third and final reading before it becomes effective.