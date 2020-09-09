There's no substitute for safety when it comes to responsible gun ownership, and Greenwood's provisional Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin partnered with an Upstate activist to help provide the tools needed to help people store guns safely.
Jack Logan, of Put Down the Guns Now Young People, came by Tuesday afternoon and donated 150 gun locks to Chaudoin and the Greenwood Police Department. Chaudoin said he requested the locks from Logan, wanting to make them available to visitors at City Hall in baskets in the police department's lobbies.
"That's a great thing, something we very much need, especially with guns that get in the hands of children," Chaudoin said.
The locks are cord-style locks that string through a gun's firing mechanism, rendering it impossible to fire the gun until the device is unlocked and removed from the gun. The chief said he wants to give locks to his officers to hand out while on patrol and wants to bring them to events the department attends, all in favor of making safety available to anyone who wants it, no questions asked.
Logan said he couldn't remember another police chief reaching out to him to request these locks, which he gets through Project Childsafe, a program from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
"I just want kids to be protected," Logan said. "You hate to hear about these young people getting ahold of a gun that was left out and something tragic happens."
Logan, who has made gun safety and shooting prevention his rallying cry under his Put Down the Guns Now Young People group, said he was grateful Chaudoin reached out. He said he will continue to work in neighborhoods, handing out locks and providing educational material to anyone interested in making the world safer from accidental shootings or guns being misused.