Guest speaker Simon Benn is visiting Greenwood this week to speak to area schools to teach children they can make their dreams come true while rising above other kids who say they can’t.
Benn is visiting from the north of England, hosted by Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries. His schedule includes talking to students at multiple schools.
He said essentially, he wants to help kids become bully-proof. He said there are kids who can laugh bullies off and some who, like he was when he was young, are more sensitive.
Benn said he’s done the workshop with about 1,600 kids in the United Kingdom, and this is the first trip he’s made with it to the United States. He said the answers students have been giving are about the same sorts of things kids in the north of England give.
They have big dreams, Benn said, they want to be singers, basketball players, soccer players or football players.
He said the big difference is kids here want to play American football, while students in the United Kingdom want to be soccer stars.
“The whole Connie Maxwell team, the people in the hotel, the teachers in the schools and the kids in the schools, everybody’s been very warm and welcoming,” he said.
He mentioned that people say those in the north of England are more welcoming than in the south of England, and the other way around in the United States, which he has found to be true.
“I’ve had a really warm welcome and very enthusiastic reception.”
He said the reception makes it worth it, despite the jet lag.
