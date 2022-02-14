Through the window of her home in Roman Acres, Sally Maxie can spot a reminder of the love her husband of nearly 49 years has for her.
“I looked out and said, ‘I think that’s a heart,’” Sally said. “The Maxie men are all sweet.”
Lamar Maxie started his project in September, growing a symbol of his love for Sally in their front lawn.
“What made me think of it was my grandfather. When I was just a little kid, my grandfather wrote his name in the pasture with fertilizer,” Lamar said.
So he took inspiration from his grandfather, and in September used a hose as a stencil and drew a heart in his lawn using nitrogen fertilizer on his winter rye grass seed. Since then, he’s mowed around it, keeping a crisp, green heart outline growing outside of their front porch.
“Any time she looks out of the window or comes up the driveway, she knows I love her,” said Lamar, 73.
Sally, 74, said she met Lamar through mutual friends and they hit it off. She knew things were going well when she met his parents and adored them, too. April will mark their 49th year together.
“We watched our parents grow old together, and we figured well, that’s what we’ll do too,” Sally said.
“I told her you might as well not leave me, because wherever you go I’m going, too,” Lamar said.
