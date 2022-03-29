Alla Polatty, Olga Kizer and Lauren Abercrombie have one thing in common: their connections to Ukraine.
Polatty is originally from Zhytomyr, a city to the north in the western half of Ukraine. Her parents are still in Ukraine while her sister and niece are in Germany, where they fled on the sixth day of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Kizer, is from an eastern part of Ukraine called Dometsk. Her parents, who she spoke to just moments before her interview with the Index-Journal, are about 35 miles from Dometsk, but can hear everything going on around them.
And while she isn’t a native, Abercrombie and her family have been involved in missions to Ukraine since Abercrombie was in the sixth grade. Abercrombie has been to Ukraine four times.
Together, Polatty, Kizer and Abercrombie, along with churches and businesses in Greenwood, have rallied to collect medical supplies to ship to the civilians and soldiers of Ukraine. They recently shipped more than 600 pounds of medical equipment.
“Right now, the area where I’m from, Zhytomyr, which is the region seat, it’s considered an active war zone. The city itself is not occupied, but the northern parts of the region are. It borders northern Belarus, which is where most of the missiles and most of the occupation came,” Polatty said.
They are currently working with an Army chaplain who is a member of Zhytomyr First Baptist Church and gathering supplies based on his requests.
“The list was long, but of course seeing the destruction and so many hurt people, we felt the needs for medical supplies and saving lives came first,” she said.
Abercrombie first got involved after one of her friends had a family member who had to flee from Poland to Ukraine with their 6-year-old child. They were by themselves so Abercrombie asked if there was anything she needed, such as a place to stay or money.
“She said, ‘Normally I would say no, but now I will accept your offer.’ I put it out on Facebook and within hours I had hundreds and hundreds of dollars and in two days I had over $2,000,” Abercrombie said. “It just shows that so many people wanted to help, but they didn’t know how to. Alla and I were in communication about people wanting to help and she said ‘Hey, if you wanna join in on collecting supplies and getting donations for shipments, we’re able to do that.’”
Ironically enough, the war is what brought Polatty and Kizer together. Kizer would later meet Abercrombie and her daughter, Vera, whose name means "faith" in Russian, while collecting and packing supplies.
“Alla and I knew of each other, but we’d never met. This war actually brought us so close together. Now we’re like ‘How’s your family?’ — that’s the first thing we ask. And that we’re praying for each other’s families,” Kizer said.
“I didn’t want to limit it to just one church event. Right now, we have other local churches doing similar things. We are focusing on this unit, this chaplain and their needs. If we can meet more needs, we will keep doing this,” Polatty said.