ABBEVILLE — “I just want people to care.”
That’s one of the things that drives Mary Dixon, who is one of many people who works to beautify downtown Abbeville. She is a member of Abbeville Squared, a group of volunteers that focuses on Court Square and other sections of downtown Abbeville.
The job is neither difficult nor expensive, she said during a brief walking tour of downtown Abbeville in late January. She was showing off such sites as the garden at a veterans memorial, which is sandwiched between the courthouse and Opera House; a plot on the north side of the courthouse; and Court Square.
Making downtown look better simply requires someone to say, “Let’s do that.”
Abbeville Squared is not the only group trying to improve downtown. The American Legion provided funds to improve the memorial. Members of several garden clubs work on projects and members of several city departments including parks and recreation, utilities and public works provide maintenance and improvement work.
Let’s do that
Dixon, a master gardener, moved to Abbeville three years ago. When she started, no plants were in the veterans memorial. Plots were empty except for weeds and the weeds were the color of concrete.
Several plants including kale and yarrow were planted on the site. Yarrow, Dixon said, is appropriate as in the past, soldiers would often carry yarrow into battle because its flowers helped staunch blood flow from injuries.
“This is one of the things I’m so proud of,” she said of the memorial garden, noting that her late husband, Charles Dixon, was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps.
In this whole space, volunteers probably spent about $200 on flowers. That sum is nothing in a county budget, she said.
The group also spent $350 for two planters. A member painted the urns. Dixon said she expects the group will spend up to $200 refreshing plants throughout the year.
With luck, the plants at the memorial will grow large enough to shield viewers’ eyes from the sight of the air conditioning units so it won’t be an eyesore, she said.
A plot on the north side of the Courthouse was overgrown with weeds until a volunteer pulled them out. Camellia bushes and dwarf gardenias have been planted at the site.
“My point is that is not a not big expense. It’s a very teeny tiny expense, all things considered,” she said.
“This is important. This is our courthouse. It’s the county seat and it ought to look respectable. We don’t want the area to look like a slum.”
While relaxing on a park bench in Court Square, Dixon noted members of Abbeville Squared planted 250 chrysanthemums around Big Bob, the bell located on the Square’s northern end, just before the Hogs & Hens Festival.
People oohed and aahed about how proud they were of their city for looking so good, she said. It was spectacular.
The plants were purchased from Ferguson’s Produce, so the effort supported a local business. The flowers were bigger than expected, so leftovers were planted around the Square. Other plants purchased included ornamental cabbages and edible kale.
When the Christmas tree was taken down, new flowers were planted in the area.
Who is responsible?
The city owns and maintains the public areas of the Square, according to Mike Clary, the city’s deputy administrative officer. The county owns the Courthouse lot, but the landscaping is still done by the city.
The city’s public works, parks, development and utilities departments all play roles in the upkeep and beautification. For example, public works assists in tasks such as the cleanup of leaves and debris on the Square, making sure the American flags are on the interior poles, as well as seasonal work such as putting up the Christmas tree and Christmas decorations, he said. Additionally, they tackle repairs to the Square when those can be handled in-house.
Public utilities handles utility-related issues that might arise from water, sewer and electrical infrastructure including maintaining the fountain and assist with seasonal activities as needed, such as providing extra lighting for festivals or Christmas decorations).
Parks and recreation handles the day-to-day upkeep of the Square, which includes grass cutting, leaf removal, emptying trash cans, litter cleanup, putting out mulch, planting flowers, etc., Clary said. Additionally, parks and community development work to maintain the Livery Stable on Trinity Street, which has won the Index-Journal’s Readers’ Choice Award in recent years.
The city is thrilled to have volunteer organizations assist in this effort. The Garden Club has done a wonderful job of maintaining the two planters on the North End of the Square for years and Abbeville Squared got involved last year in doing additional planting of flowers around the Square.
And when things don’t get done? Dixon acknowledged that with COVID-19, everything has been confused and personnel changes arise in government agencies. Perhaps projects slip through the cracks.
“We’re all to blame,” Dixon said. “The citizen is the ultimate arbiter of what gets done in their town. A lot of people don’t appreciate that.”
More money, more flowers
Abbeville Squared faces a common problem: Getting money. Hampering the case is as a volunteer group, it often doesn’t get government funding. Some officials have suggested becoming a nonprofit.
For a time, some people considered this. Dixon acknowledged several people donate for tax purposes.
All Abbeville Squared needs is funds to pay suppliers, she said. If people don’t want to give money to a group that isn’t a nonprofit, Dixon said they should give where their heart is.
Abbeville Squared established a GoFundMe page in late January. The goal is to raise $3,000 to purchase marigolds, begonias, hostas, sedum and more from local vendors to plant in time for the spring festival, she said. As of Jan. 31, it had raised $120. For information, visit the Abbeville Squared page on Facebook.
Dixon sees herself as more of a coordinator. Abbeville has all the resources it needs, she said, mentioning various groups in the city. Even Abbeville County High School has a greenhouse, and a plant sale is done each year.
“I’ve never worried about money,” she said. Every community project she ever worked on, money was not the reason things didn’t get done. What really is needed most is to know that people care.
“One of the most heartwarming experiences I’ve had, I would be out there (on Court Square) watering the plants and people would roll down their windows and hand me money saying, “Here’s $25. I care about what you’re doing.”
When planting mums, one of the volunteers who is also a business owner gave $25 gift certificates to the volunteers. It was a nice gesture.
As Dixon said, every little bit helps. Those who don’t want to donate electronically can call or text Dixon at 910-685-6733.
How it all started
The genesis of Abbeville Squared came from an online post. Dixon recalled somebody started a conversation about how bad things were downtown.
“I got tired of hearing about all that negative talk and so I started asking ‘Are you willing to help?’ People would say, ‘Yeah, but I shouldn’t have to.’ I think ‘What kind of answer is that?’”
But she kept asking the question and people started responding with “Yeah, I’ll help.”
Abbeville Squared has about 360 online followers, and up to 12 people regularly work on projects, she said.
More than money, the group needs strong arms and backs, although she stressed the work isn’t too strenuous. It’s a matter of having bodies when need them.
City officials and business owners have done a lot of work improving the downtown, she said. You also need to consider curb appeal.
Work on plantings benefits merchants more than anything else, Dixon said. People come and hang out downtown, buy coffee, buy whatever. If you don’t have people coming to the Square, you have no business.
Looking at the future
In broad terms, the city’s goal is to continue to have the Square be a focal point of activity for residents and tourists, Clary said. One can come to the Square for a bite to eat at one of the restaurants, take in a show at the Opera House, have a wedding reception at the Livery Stable, or simply come down and have a seat on a park bench to enjoy a nice day.
Recent projects by the city during the past year to assist in this goal include:
Planting of grass on the south end of the Square: The city worked with the Clemson Extension to find grass with the best chance of survival in that area since it receives little direct sunlight.
Refurbishing of the Court Square park benches and trash receptacles: This project involved cleaning and painting the park benches and trash receptacles throughout the downtown.
Refurbishment of the Square fountain: It involved work to the infrastructure of the fountain, resealing it to stop leaks, and repainting it.
Repainting of traffic/parking lines on the Square: This took place in October 2021 and involved the entire Square area being “restriped.”
Looking back over the past decade, other major efforts have included the renovation of the Livery Stable and the associated construction of a parking lot and restroom facility behind it as well as building a parking lot behind the Belmont Inn which was completed in 2019.
Future projects include point repairs to the Bricks on Square, where temporary patches have been put in place, installation of permanent picnic tables to replace temporary ones that are on the Square (these are on back order), and installation of new sidewalks, landscaping, and lighting down East Pickens Street and up Pressley Street. The city is using a DOT TAP grant to pay for the project .
Squared also has been a really good way to get to know people.
“This is the county seat and we should be proud of it,” Dixon said. “We should do everything we can to maintain it. Abbeville is an amazing historical town. ... There’s a lot of value in helping people learn the history of Abbeville.”
“I think there’s a lot potential here,” she said of Court Square. “This is the community living room. I think there are people who care. If everyone can do a little part, we can have a really nice town.”