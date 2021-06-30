Greenwood’s generous — it’s a refrain often shared by people working in nonprofits and charitable organizations throughout the county; people in Greenwood want to help others.
How do you turn that willingness to help into measurable, lasting, systemic change? That’s the question the Greenwood Counts Community Consortium is working to answer by bringing together people who have been building a healthier community for years.
The consortium is a group of experts, nonprofit members and advocates throughout Greenwood who are using the United Way of the Lakelands-backed Greenwood Counts data platform to try and improve people’s quality of life. Available online at greenwoodcounts.org, the platform uses more than 140 community indicators to show the health of the community.
The data used is gathered from public and private agencies and gives a measurable look at some of Greenwood’s toughest equity issues. The consortium’s goal is to identify the problem points in the data, then work with community members and leaders to bridge equity gaps in the community.
“I think this is a way to bring everyone to the table. I know we have pockets of issues, but we want to address the whole garment,” said Trish Buis, industrial programs manager at Piedmont Technical College. “I think it’s a testament to the commitment of our community members to make change.”
In the end, the goal is that the consortium will provide a data-driven, structured way to assess needs in the community, then rally the resources and people available to help. First, though, the consortium needs structure. On Tuesday, the initial members of the group met at Sundance Gallery for their fourth meeting to decide the structure of the consortium’s steering committee.
“Let’s frame a structure where we are positioned for collective impact,” said Marisel Losa, president and CEO of the United Way of the Lakelands.
The local United Way is serving as the backbone organization that provides infrastructure for the consortium, but the steering committee will be its strategic body that maintains the group’s mission. In group discussions, attendees talked about what characteristics they want the steering committee to have, and what kind of people should be picked for the role.
“I think it has to be people who have a vested interest in our outcomes,” Buis said.
“When people need resources, who do they trust to go to,” asked Kalysta Addison, a student from Lander University.
Eventually, the steering committee will be made up of members who represent a variety of disciplines and backgrounds, all connected to the networks of people best suited to work with residents and community partners to provide for people’s needs.
“I just think this group has the foundation to deal with a lot of different issues,” said David Dougherty. “I’m interested in seeing the next steps, with this being the fourth of four meetings.”
After four months of planning, Losa said the group is short on time.
Ideally, she said the steering committee should be in place by the end of summer, so they can shift gears to writing the group’s bylaws and developing the rest of its structure. She and Zeb Gantt, the data specialist behind Greenwood Counts, said they would take the group’s hours of discussion to write out a job description for the steering committee.
Next, Losa said she’ll reach out to the about 40 people who had been part of these four planning meetings, and see who wants to be on the first steering committee. Those people will refine the committee, and get it in line with the values discussed Tuesday.
“There’s huge opportunity here, we are fertile ground for this type of collective work,” Losa said. “Everyone I have approached with this type of work has been open, ready and able. ... I’m really excited about the potential for this group, really excited about the work at hand. It’s really not that challenging if we work together.”