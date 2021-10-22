From his shoe shop on Pressley Street, Sloan Griffin Jr. said he wants to highlight the reality of Greenwood County's District 5.
"My opposition, they look at things they want in their community and not really focusing on what District 5 is," Griffin said. "District 5 is Wilson Bridge Road, Brickyard Road, all that. Why they're not cutting the grass. Why the ditches are not getting cleaned out. These are the concerns people are bringing up."
Griffin, 60, is running as a Democrat to fill the Greenwood County Council seat left vacant after the death of council member Steve Brown. On Tuesday, he'll face Ron Davenport and Tom Melson in a primary election, and the winner will face the Republican primary winner, either Mary Ann Goodman, Jim Medford or Dayne Pruitt — provided there is no need for a runoff.
Born and raised in Ninety Six, Griffin said he's running for office to bring attention back to areas of the county that he said have been left out of economic development efforts over the years. Griffin owns the Ideal Shoe Shop on Pressley Street — he took the store over from his father. Leatherworking and the business are a hobby for Griffin, who lives with his wife Ericka, who owns and operates a beauty salon.
"Ninety Six is my heart," he said. "It's not just the glamorous side of Lake Greenwood. Lake Greenwood is going to do what Lake Greenwood do."
Griffin is a retired Army and National Guard veteran whose family has always stayed interested in current affairs. His father raised him to pay attention to local politics, and that's how he raised his four sons and two daughters. One of his sons, Sloan Griffin III, serves as a town councilman in Blythewood, a suburb of Columbia.
Residents provide the tax funds that pay for services, so Griffin said they deserve to be informed how that money is being spent. Council meetings are one way of sharing that information, but he said if elected he'd like to host regular town hall meetings throughout District 5 to hear from constituents and let them know what government is doing for them.
"They need a voice, period," he said. "They figure they have no one to talk to and no one to voice their concerns."
Griffin said he learned about humanitarian efforts, logistics and management providing support in his military years for medical missions in Central America. He wants to put that experience to work in Greenwood County, finding projects to tackle that will help Greenwood down the line, like dredging the lake, he said.
He said Greenwood needs quicker response times in EMS and from the sheriff's office, and he said he wants to explore the idea of promoting substations for the sheriff's office in rural parts of the county.
"I have seen myself, personally, when you call them you could look at 35-minute response times," he said.
The county should promote nonprofits more, in particular ones dedicated to feeding the hungry, like the Greenwood Soup Kitchen and Food Bank of Greenwood, he said. Road conditions are rough in rural parts of the county, he said, and he'd like to get with the county's engineers to map out solutions and plans for repaving and patching roads.
At his core, Griffin said his aim if elected is to focus on transparency. County government should work to engage the public, to get them involved and informed. Every day people should know what's going on in their county, and what their elected officials are doing to make their lives better, he said.
"I would love to see us come together for the betterment of Greenwood," he said. "If I'm elected as councilman for District 5, I would do everything that I could do to represent the people — not Sloan, the people."