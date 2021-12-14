There’s a passion pushing both the candidates vying to fill Greenwood County Council’s District 5 seat. No matter which candidate wins the Dec. 28 special election, both men seem dedicated to getting involved in their community.
Democratic nominee Sloan Griffin Jr. and Republican Dayne Pruitt are running to fill the seat left of the late County Council Chairperson Steve Brown. Since winning their primary elections in late October, both have listened to the constituents of District 5.
Pruitt, a Ninety Six native who served four terms as a Ninety Six school district board trustee, has said his experience in public service equips him for the job. Griffin was also born and raised in Ninety Six, and now runs the Ideal Shoe Shop on Pressley Street. He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard and hopes to push for greater transparency and communication from county government to its constituents.
“I’ve been out hitting the streets, especially down here by the lake,” Griffin said. “I never thought I would have learned so much in this short time about what the needs are in Greenwood.”
Gas stations, grocery stores, lounges and community gatherings — Griffin said he’s taking time to talk face-to-face with the residents of District 5. The district spans much of Lake Greenwood’s shoreline and continues south along the Saluda County border to the area of U.S. Highway 25 South. A map of the district is available online: bit.ly/3kAk4tu
Pruitt said he’s been out and about too since his primary win. He attended nearly every County Council meeting since he announced his bid for office, and he and Griffin have met with county officials to learn more about how county council operates. Pruitt said he visited the county’s maintenance shop, two of the county fire chief meetings and attended community meetings in Ninety Six and near the lake.
“It wasn’t a shock to me, but everybody is passionate about their jobs,” he said. “I think as I talk to different groups, it’s kind of like connecting the different pieces together. It’s like you’re an intermediary of sorts.”
Both men agreed, their job is as much about listening as it is talking. Griffin said he’s seen officials get elected and then fail to maintain a direct connection with the people they serve. His goal is to work with local media and host town hall meetings to keep people up-to-date on county affairs, but also to solicit their input and opinions.
Griffin doesn’t want to make promises he can’t keep. Listening and learning have been key in understanding how he can best help the people of District 5 and Greenwood County.
“I could sit here and say things, but that doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “Can I do it? That’s the question, and that’s my whole reason for running — to represent people.”
During Pruitt’s time meeting with people, he’s become driven to see growth for the Ninety Six community. He’s working with others to identify properties ripe for development and spaces businesses might invest in within town.
Pruitt said he visited Conestee Dam, which has received a lot of attention in this race because of the toxic sediment it holds back from flowing into the Reedy River and toward Lake Greenwood. He spoke with someone about the 129-year-old dam and said he’d like to see the work intended to shore up and reinforce that dam sped up after recent floods brought the dam’s condition under scrutiny again.
He also wants to see a stronger focus on helping the county’s school districts prepare students for success, especially given his experience as a school board trustee. Even if he doesn’t win on Dec. 28, Pruitt said the issues facing the lake and Greenwood’s burgeoning growth aren’t going away without advocacy and involvement.
“It’s hard to go backwards from here,” he said. “I see myself continuing to be involved no matter what, especially in Ninety Six with the town council and historical society.”
Griffin was just as motivated to keep his momentum up, no matter the election’s outcome. He said he’s passionate about staying available to the public and doing what he can to aid the area’s veterans in getting the services they need. If elected, he wants to learn more about economic development matters throughout the county and to look into dredging at least part of Lake Greenwood. If he loses, he plans to work alongside Pruitt.
“I plan on pushing him, and I hope he’d push me, because our goals are the same,” Griffin said.
Twelve precincts are involved in the Dec. 28 election, although any voter has to live within District 5 to cast a ballot in this race, said Lelion Elledge, assistant director of Greenwood County Elections and Voter Registration. Absentee voters have submitted ballots for a few weeks now, he said, and anyone who will travel or be out of town during the election can vote absentee instead.
People can vote absentee from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 600 Monument St., suite 113. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 28.