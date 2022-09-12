June was the love of Channing Banks' life.
She rarely left his side, and even his own mother had to ride in the back seat when the three took a drive together, June's tongue lolling out as she propped herself up on the passenger-side window.
Channing got his beloved pit bull June as a puppy from a coworker when he worked at a local restaurant. Tammy Johns, Channing's mom, said he was an outgoing young man who loved to go hunting and fishing. He was a people person, but that dog was the center of his world.
In early August, though, there were some signs things were wrong. Channing had been experiencing some confusion, and for a few days had difficulty speaking or controlling his mouth. He didn't think it was an emergency and told his mother he was feeling better.
But on Aug. 5, Johns had to take her son to the emergency room when his confusion got worse.
"When he got there his blood pressure was enormous, and his heart rate was 244," Johns said.
Channing had cancer in his stomach, and an MRI the next day revealed he had multiple strokes. While undergoing physical therapy he collapsed from another complication, and wasn't able to speak afterward. He was partially paralyzed.
"I'd tell him to roll over and I'd scratch his back," Johns said. "He understood me."
Johns opted to take her son off life support after days of no improvement. She didn't want him to live like that. In his last day, he opened his eyes for the first time in a while when he heard his best friend's voice.
"He took three breaths, and that was it," Johns said.
Channing was more worried about June than he was for himself when he went to the hospital. With him gone, Johns said she didn't know what to do with his beloved dog. She took June in, but couldn't provide a long-term home for her.
That's when Johns' cousin across the country stepped in. James Banks lives in Snohomish, Washington, about 2,800 miles away from Greenwood. He offered to give June a home on his property there but expected that someone local would step up.
In the end, Banks ended up being the one Johns chose to be the pup's papa. He left Snohomish at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and made it to Greenwood Friday afternoon.
"I feel really guilty about doing this, but in my heart, I know this is a good thing, for June and for me," Johns said.
It's hard to let June go, she's a constant reminder of Channing's loving disposition. But Johns said she knew it was what's best for the dog her son loved so much
"Yes, it's to help June, but I did it for my cousin," Banks said. "Blood is blood."
Thankfully, June always loved sitting in Channing's passenger seat — she looked right at home beside Banks in his Corvette.
