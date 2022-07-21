Greenwood’s iconic topiaries are back home in their greenhouse, to be repaired, tended and improved before they’re debuted again next year.
For the horticultural crews responsible for these living sculptures, their victory lap is actually some of the hardest work they do all year. On Wednesday morning they had to guide a forklift’s prongs under the base of the Clemson tiger topiary in front of Countybank.
The slow, careful work was guided by multiple people crouched and tensely watching every inch of the forklift’s movement. The tiger was safely planted on its trailer, and guided into the greenhouse on Phoenix Street.
But that’s only the beginning. Now that the metal frames and the plants growing atop them are in the greenhouse, staff can start working on repairing the frames, reworking the drip-irrigation lines, noting which plants dried out in the summer heat and designing new looks for next year.
Horticulture Supervisor Diana Fetters said it’s a profession for people who like getting their hands dirty.
“It’s a labor of love. If you don’t love dirt, this isn’t the field for you,” she said, laughing. “For us, this is the start of topiary season.”
They have 10 months to plan and work now, but they started thinking bout the topiaries’ future while Greenwood’s residents and visitors were enjoying them Uptown during the South Carolina Festival of Flowers and the South Carolina Festival of Discovery.
Horticulturalist Jimmy McInville pointed to the exposed metal frame of the elephant topiary. As one of the city’s older sculptures, it has a steel frame that’s rusted through because of the water from irrigation lines. Newer topiaries use aluminum frames that are lighter and don’t rust.
“They’re wet year-round, and sometimes the water takes a hit on the metal,” McInville said.
Certain plants, like hypoestes, have aggressive roots that grow into the drip lines if not removed in time — staff remove those as soon as possible. Lysimachia that covered the Jeep topiary’s tires did well in the greenhouse, but when exposed to summer’s scorching heat with little shade it dried up.
“We’re going to change that plant up, because the plant on the cow topiary thrived, and it’s also a bright color,” McInville said.
Other topiaries might need a rework before next year. Some will be reworked to give them a fresh face, like the “smile” topiary where families are invited to poke their faces into a wreath of flowers for a photo op. Some need reworked irrigation.
“Something I look for are problem spots,” Fetters said. “The dinosaur head, it kept drying out. We tore him all the way down.”
Fetters said even though putting the topiaries up and taking them down is hard work, it’s a joy to see the reactions they get when the public sees them. Her staff, including Gene Yarochowicz, Mike Brewer, Tracy Anderson and Brooke Smith, help put the green in Greenwood.
“Just seeing the smiles on people’s faces, it’s a great feeling,” Brewer said.