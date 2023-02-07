Greenwood County’s legislative delegation considered a few money matters Monday morning.
State Reps. Daniel Gibson and John McCravy and Sens. Billy Garrett and Michael Gambrell sat down Monday at the Greenwood County library to handle matters at their quarterly delegation meeting.
The delegation considered three applications for state Park and Recreation Development funds. These state-funded grants help local governments afford recreation projects in their communities.
Requests for funding came from Greenwood County Parks and Recreation for the J.C. Fox Boozer Complex in Ninety Six, the town of Ware Shoals for a walkway by its amphitheater and the Promised Land community for further work at their walking track. The delegation’s assistant Susan McIntyre explained that Greenwood County has about $44,000 in PARD funding for this year.
Gambrell suggested moving forward with McIntyre’s proposal to split the funds three ways between the three requests, and the rest of the delegation agreed.
Piedmont Technical College officials were looking for lawmakers’ help in getting bigger bucks. PTC President Hope Rivers gave a presentation to the delegation and explained that she came before them last year seeking money for a new banquet and conference center.
With $9.9 million in state funds to get the project off the ground last year, Rivers said the college paid to have an engineering firm take an inventory of their buildings and see what can be renovated. The James Medford Family Event Center stood out as an opportunity.
With Medford himself — chairman of the college’s board — beside her, Rivers said PTC has had renderings drawn up of an expanded Medford Center that could facilitate larger events. Trade shows, technical conferences and receptions that PTC has been unable to host because of a lack of space could become a new source of revenue for the college.
“In our current facilities, we have to turn those requests down,” Rivers said.
She envisioned a space with enough room to host a large crowd, but with spaces to allow for the breakout of smaller discussion groups. Their plans would double the Medford Center’s 17,000 square feet, but Rivers said she’s looking for another $15 million in state funds to complete the project and fund deferred maintenance.
Last fiscal year, PTC earned about $200,000 in revenues from renting out the Medford Center and the James C. Self Conference Center for events, said Russell Martin, assistant vice president of marketing and PR. Rivers said those funds go back into the college’s general fund, then go to student programs, hiring educators and buying equipment, among other necessary operations.
An expanded Medford Center, which is across from the Billy O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence, would allow for larger events and the kind of industry trade shows that can help highlight the school’s manufacturing, machine tool and mechatronics programs. The school has featured as an asset in Greenwood County’s economic development and industrial recruitment efforts, Medford said.
Rivers said the school will also be petitioning the state legislature for funding for a new health sciences building. This building would seek to simulate a hospital setting by housing a variety of health-related disciplines in one place.
Medford touted a collaboration with Self Regional Healthcare on this project and said school officials are meeting with representatives from Prisma Health in Laurens and Newberry County Memorial Hospital.
“We desperately appreciate any support, because without this we step backwards, and we want to keep stepping forward,” Medford said.
Rivers told the delegation that school officials will appear before the Senate Finance Committee’s higher education subcommittee Tuesday. Garrett said he would try to attend the meeting in support.