Keeping Greenwood safe is government’s top priority, and Greenwood’s representatives are looking forward to deeper partnerships to tackle violence.

A July 8 fatal shooting at an Uptown-area bar stirred local government officials’ passions and led Mayor Brandon Smith and city council members to host a meeting with city staff, county government members and state elected officials. That conversation July 26 was only the start for many in attendance, who said they want to bring more voices to the table and explore further how Greenwood can prevent the violence that leaves communities reeling.

