Keeping Greenwood safe is government’s top priority, and Greenwood’s representatives are looking forward to deeper partnerships to tackle violence.
A July 8 fatal shooting at an Uptown-area bar stirred local government officials’ passions and led Mayor Brandon Smith and city council members to host a meeting with city staff, county government members and state elected officials. That conversation July 26 was only the start for many in attendance, who said they want to bring more voices to the table and explore further how Greenwood can prevent the violence that leaves communities reeling.
State Sen. Billy Garrett and Rep. Anne Parks were there from the state legislature, and Garrett said he was excited to see local government rally to help defend Greenwood’s residents. Conversation that day included funding sources for local government, police and prosecutors; the importance of social services; privileges afforded to legislator lawyers; and bond and bail reform.
“Now we need to figure out how to allocate resources,” he said. “From a legislative perspective, I want to look into matters of bond reform. I’m meeting with several solicitors to gather information on that issue.”
The man arrested in the July 8 shooting had been out on bond awaiting trial on four counts of attempted murder. He’d been charged multiple times between getting bond in 2017 and the fatal shooting in July.
Garrett said he thinks people who have violated the terms of their bond should likely be denied bond if arrested again, or at least sent to a circuit court judge to have their bond set.
“I think you need a circuit court judge who has all the details,” Garrett said. “Twenty-four hours is not enough time to set a bond.”
Garrett said he’d reflected on discussion over reforming the for-profit bail bonding system, in which people charged with a crime and get a bail bondsman to pay their bail and charge a low percentage of the cost up front to get them out of jail.
“I don’t think that was the original intent of the legislature when they passed bail laws, so we’re looking into that,” Garrett said.
Also turning to the law, Parks said bond reform was the topic that most clicked with her during their discussion.
“I think it’s going to come down to changing laws, particularly bonding laws,” she said. “It seems that a lot of these people being arrested are already out on bond.”
She said the only way she can see to rectify these issues of repeat offenders getting out on bond is to look into changing state law. Courts have a stacked backlog of cases, she said, which keeps people waiting for a trial date spending more time in jail without a trial or out on bond. While COVID-19 exacerbated this backlog, Parks said the courts were backed up before the pandemic.
“Honestly, we have a long way to go,” she said. “That talk was just a start. I think we need to get to a point where we involve the community themselves.”
State Rep. John McCravy wasn’t able to attend the local discussion because of a legislative obligation in Columbia, but he sent a letter detailing his initial thoughts and questions. McCravy was not available for an interview for this story, but said his letter was self-explanatory. He provided a 169-word written comment for this story, but asked it be printed in full or not at all.
In his letter, McCravy urged local officials to give more funding to law enforcement, including spending most or all of the more than $11 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on law enforcement.
“Why not use most or all of the recent $11 million the city received in free ARPA money for adequate law enforcement staffing, video surveillance in all high-crime areas and gang interdiction,” McCravy asked in his letter.
In a response letter, Smith said more than half of the city’s general fund goes directly to public safety in the fire and police departments. ARPA funds are a one-time influx of cash from the federal government, and he said they shouldn’t be viewed as a recurring stream of money to fund new positions.
“We are grateful to be able to use many of those dollars to purchase most of the specific equipment we requested last year when we first proposed a task force gathering with our local legislative delegation,” Smith wrote. “80% of the currently budgeted (ARPA) dollars are going directly to public safety.”
Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the department has 59 sworn officer positions, though as of the start of August five of those slots were vacant. Chaudoin talked during last month’s meeting about the challenges his department faces when hiring. ARPA funds were used to create six new officer positions, along with a 10-year contract to equip all officers with new stun guns, body cameras and car cameras, along with any necessary updates for the next decade.
In Smith’s response to McCravy’s letter, he said other funding avenues are essential for local governments, including the state’s local government fund. He said his was part of why the city pushed for a local option sales tax, which was shot down in a 2020 ballot measure.
“We continue to seek other funding sources and, along with the Municipal Association of South Carolina, stand ready to testify before the state legislature regarding antiquated restrictions on municipalities’ revenue-generating abilities,” Smith said.
McCravy urged the city to avoid “gun-free zones,” which the city established in Uptown for the duration of July’s S.C. Festival of Discovery. Smith called this a “less-than-topical” concern, saying the city felt confident with the police presence at the festival — the July 8 fatal shooting happened outside this zone.
McCravy also encouraged the city to force bars to close earlier. Chaudoin provided a chart showing in the past three years two notable spikes in hours when shootings happen: From 2-3 a.m. and from 9-10 p.m. Most of the recent shootings, Smith said, have been gang-related and were outside the scope of the bar scene; while the July 8 shooting happened at a bar, the shooter fired from outside the restaurant at no clear target within.
“While we do not necessarily disagree that few productive activities occur after 2 a.m., the vast majority of the gun violence in Greenwood has not been the result of bars staying open late,” Smith said.
Much like Garrett’s takeaways from July’s discussion, others have been considering whether bail and bond reform, along with a deeper look into how judges handle the bonding process, is key in curbing recidivism.
“In my opinion, bail for violent criminals should be denied or set so high that it takes more than a low monthly payment to get out of jail,” McCravy said. “Bail can also be denied for subsequent offenses.”
McCravy pointed out that municipal judges, who handle most bond hearings in Greenwood, are hired by and serve the city government. Circuit court judges are elected by the legislature, and handle setting bond for more serious crimes, such as murder. McCravy said legislators can’t interfere with an independent judiciary, but he made clear repeat violent offenders should not be let out on bond — although the amount of a bond is ultimately at a judge’s discretion.
From his perspective, Chaudoin said he thought bond reform was a good starting point to help break the cycle of people charged with violent crimes re-offending while out on bond awaiting trial.
“I believe the bond reform measure discussed would be a great start, and I also think the penalties for unlawful handgun carry should be increased,” he said.
July’s discussion was exclusive to local and state government officials, but Smith said he wants to get more voices involved in the conversation from nonprofit organizations to community leaders. He’s promoted a Mayor’s Youth Council to try and get teens to share their perspectives and ideas on city matters.