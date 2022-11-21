Each year, there are people the community can count on to feed those in need on Thanksgiving.
For people who need a meal on Thanksgiving, the Greenwood Soup Kitchen is open for indoor dining again this year. The soup kitchen usually serves from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday at 929 Phoenix St., located on the side of the United Center. It normally serves in a dining room, where guests can sit at tables and eat with silverware each morning.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, board chairperson Norm Fawcett said that dining room was closed for more than two years. It re-opened on Labor Day, and now the group’s more than 100 volunteers are serving three-course, hot meals six days a week. On Thanksgiving, guests can expect a turkey casserole alongside other offerings.
“We realize we’re very fortunate, most of our volunteers are very fortunate,” Fawcett said. “When it’s a special day like Thanksgiving, a day for giving thanks, we like to do something special for our guests, too.”
For information on the Soup Kitchen, and how to help, visit bit.ly/3Oiqr1z.
Some community volunteers can be counted on to put out delicious meals for the community. Each year, Gloria Daniel of Holloway Grocery at 326 Marion Ave. prepares hundreds of plates worth of holiday staples. She’ll be serving from 11 a.m. Thanksgiving until she runs out of food.
“I’m prepping for 200 since I’m doing it by myself,” she said. “I had to do the turkey, the ham, the dressing, the green beans, the mac and cheese, the collard greens, the rice and gravy,” she said.
People in the surrounding neighborhood, especially older people who might not have the means to cook a full Thanksgiving meal for themselves, look forward to Daniel’s annual community meal. She gets some help from her grandchildren, who she said help run around and deliver plates to people.
On the other end of town, at the old American Legion Post 220 building at 1310 E. Cambridge Ave., Avery Roman and Marandy Woolridge are hosting their 11th community Thanksgiving dinner. From 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be ham, turkey, dressing, rice and gravy, mac and cheese, green beans and dessert. Roman said each year they depend on volunteers and local restaurants donating dishes, and this year they have food from Granny Hands as usual, and from the newer restaurant Nikki’s Chicken and Waffles.
“It’s just another blessing to be able to have this gathering and get people out in the community for a good meal,” Roman said. “ For me, it feels like being a kid on Christmas morning — serving those plates is like tearing into the presents under the tree.”
Guests can eat inside, or a drive-thru lane volunteers will have set up around the back of the building, Roman said.
