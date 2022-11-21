Avery meal 04 (copy)
Volunteer Mei Kung helps pack leftover turkey Nov. 23, 2021 after hundreds of plates of Thanksgiving meals were handed out as part of an annual, free community meal.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Each year, there are people the community can count on to feed those in need on Thanksgiving.

For people who need a meal on Thanksgiving, the Greenwood Soup Kitchen is open for indoor dining again this year. The soup kitchen usually serves from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday at 929 Phoenix St., located on the side of the United Center. It normally serves in a dining room, where guests can sit at tables and eat with silverware each morning.

