Food fight 01 (copy)
While Greenwood city government won County Councilman Robbie Templeton’s championship belt in the friendly food drive competition with the county last year, both governments are back up to bat this year raising donations for area nonprofits.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

With “Eye of the Tiger” playing in the background, Greenwood County Council member Robbie Templeton announced Round Two of the annual food fight between Greenwood’s city and county governments — the yearly food drive that drums up donations for area nonprofits.

Each year, the city and county engage in a friendly competition to see who can rack up the most pounds of food. Both governments are accepting donations from staff and from the public through Feb. 3, with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. Feb. 6 at the county Farmers Market at 1610 S.C. Highway 72.

