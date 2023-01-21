While Greenwood city government won County Councilman Robbie Templeton’s championship belt in the friendly food drive competition with the county last year, both governments are back up to bat this year raising donations for area nonprofits.
With “Eye of the Tiger” playing in the background, Greenwood County Council member Robbie Templeton announced Round Two of the annual food fight between Greenwood’s city and county governments — the yearly food drive that drums up donations for area nonprofits.
Each year, the city and county engage in a friendly competition to see who can rack up the most pounds of food. Both governments are accepting donations from staff and from the public through Feb. 3, with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. Feb. 6 at the county Farmers Market at 1610 S.C. Highway 72.
Last year Templeton took over promoting the food drive for the county, and alongside Mayor Brandon Smith they played the competition up as if it were a boxing title match. On Tuesday, Templeton donned his boxing gloves at a County Council meeting to issue the challenge again.
“I mean obviously we’re trying to win, and the city is trying to win, but it doesn’t matter,” Templeton said. “At the end of the day, it’s about helping take care of people who need it the most.”
According to data from Feeding America and presented by Lakelands Counts, more than 11% of people in Greenwood County experienced food insecurity at some point in 2020. That means they had limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods or were unable to acquire these foods in socially acceptable ways, according to the USDA. That’s more than 8,100 people according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s population count that year.
“Clearly there’s an incredible need in our community,” said Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas.
Food donated during the drive go to the Greater Greenwood United Ministry, the Food Bank of Greenwood County and the soup kitchen. The items these agencies are looking for include canned foods, dried beans, pasta, rice, flour, juices, stew, broth and canned fruits and vegetables, among other items.
Anyone wanting to donate to the city can do so at bins set up at city hall, 520 Monument St., or at any of the city’s three fire stations at 909 S. Main St., 1213 Grace St. and 102 Jenkins Spring Road.
Donors to the county can drop off at the the Coronaca Fire Station at 1418 Highway 246 S., public works at 1119 Siloam Church Road, or at any Greenwood County Carolina Health Center location: 313 Main St. Suite A, 420 Epting Ave., 355 W. Cambridge Ave., 113 Liner Drive, 420 Epting Ave. or 577 Bypass 72 NW.
