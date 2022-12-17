Winter may bring bare trees and dead grass, but greenery doesn’t quit growing just because it’s cold.
“Luckily here in South Carolina, we grow year-round,” said Jimmy McInville, a horticulture crew member with Greenwood’s city public works department.
While the cold weather has driven much of their work into the Phoenix Street greenhouses, the city horticultural crews plan out and rotate plants in Greenwood’s gardens for the winter. Diana Fetters, horticulture supervisor, said pansies are a winter staple but they wanted to avoid lining the streets with the same flower.
Instead, peach, yellow and orange calendulas bloom alongside such perennials as toad lilies, hellebore and chrysanthemums.
“We’ve had frost and they still bloom,” Fetters said. “For us, there’s not a whole lot of extra steps in the winter, because we pull all our summer stuff.”
For home gardeners, there’s still a window of opportunity to get spring bulbs in the ground: Daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and similar bulbs. They’ll bloom in the spring, but should be planted in winter, said Stephanie Turner, horticulture agent with the Greenwood County Clemson Extension office.
South Carolina’s Arbor Day lands on the first Friday of December for a reason, Turner said. The state’s temperate weather means soil stays warm enough for planting year-round. While the above-ground portion of the tree is dormant in winter, it can focus its energy on growing a strong, supportive root system.
“Winter is a nice time to plant trees and shrubs, there’s plenty of moisture,” she said. “It gives them time to focus on root growth.”
Turner had another nugget of advice for tree lovers: “Don’t murder your myrtles.” She said for some reason, a pernicious myth has spread leading people to cut back their crepe myrtle trees every year, chopping the trees’ branches down to a nub.
“There’s no benefit to it,” Turner said. “It makes the tree deformed, it makes the branches grow straight up and it doesn’t make them more floriferous — or give it more flowers.”
People can go overboard pruning other trees in winter, too. Turner said trees that bloom in early spring should be pruned after they bloom, to avoid accidentally pruning spring buds that are beginning to form in winter.
The thing people do need to keep an eye on is winter weeds. Cool-season weeds crop up in lawns especially, and Turner said they often go unnoticed until months later.
“I start getting calls in the first weeks of spring, ‘What do I do with all these weeds,’” Turner said.
People often spend their fall and winter fighting the falling leaves. Leave the leaves, McInville said — they and woody-stemmed plants provide shelter for cavity-nesting bees and other beneficial insects. For anyone who needs to move leaves around, he suggested moving them to plant beds or wild areas. There, the leaves can naturally decompose and provide valuable nutrients to the soil.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.