Some artists crank out a new album every year, others take 18 years between releases.
Greenwood’s David Bell released his first CD, “GTO,” in 2002. A few gray hairs, maybe a few pounds, retirement and 18 years later, “Waiting for the Setting Sun,” his second album, is out. In all, Bell’s two albums consist of 22 songs — 14 on the first and eight on the second — all written by him over the course of many years but not recorded until the right opportunities arose.
“I had done that first one and then I was like, I want to do some more. I got some more,” Bell said of compiling his second album.
Bell produced “GTO” in South Carolina with the help of fellow writer-musician Mark Hyatt and a recording studio in Campobello. “Waiting for the Setting Sun,” however, put Bell where many musicians go to launch their careers — Nashville. Bell has no illusions of moving to Nashville and becoming a star. He got lined up with a producer and some studio musicians with the help of Trey Ward, another Greenwood singer-songwriter who has played a time or two in Nashville, including at the famous Bluebird Cafe.
Within a week’s time, with studio musicians listening to Bell sing his songs — some, several times — instruments were chosen, tracks were laid down and an eight-song album was completed.
“When I retired from the bank (three years ago) I said that’s something I want to do. Because I kept going to music conferences, songwriting workshops, and all that, and writing some. I’m a writer more than a musician. But I’m very pleased with the wait it came out. The songs are about something.”
Bell has long been influenced by musical artists John Prine and Jackson Brown, and while his musical tastes run the gamut, his songs so far have fit best in the what might be considered the traditional country music genre.
“It’s probably easier to write country music for me than to write folk songs, like Joni Mitchell and David Wilcox; their songs are very complex,” Bell said. “I tried, but to get that good is probably never going to happen. I became a country music fan when Leon Russell released ‘Hank Wilson’s Back.’ I was blown away.”
But the title song of his latest album, “Waiting for the Setting Sun,” is not necessarily a country song, Bell said.
Ever since his college days, Bell has put pen to paper and written songs — with a guitar in hand.
Bell was an economics major at Pfeiffer College in North Carolina, but he enjoyed writing and acting. He wound up teaching for a year before entering Virginia Tech’s economics Ph.D. program. All the while, however, Bell longed to write.
Bell was drawn to writing by another life experience.
“My dad died when I was 16 years old. I wanted to find something of his he had written, but it just wasn’t there. That kinda made me want to write — part of same desire to keep a record, leave something behind,” he said.
Bell left Virginia Tech and attended the University of South Carolina, where he studied writing and got his teacher certification.
“I wrote a good many short stories,” he said, but “never could pull off a novel.”
About that time, in the mid-1970s while teaching, Bell said he learned to play the guitar good enough to play chords and songs and then writing.
His songs are woven into his life’s tapestry that includes teaching and banking.
Bell paused while having lunch in the back room of Howard’s on Main where this interview was conducted and where many talented and aspiring singer-songwriters have performed. He reflected on his life as a businessman, a banker, a former teacher and his involvement in the community through the Chamber of Commerce and other groups.
“I look at myself and where I came from. I would not be the most likely person to release a CD at 68 — or any age,” he said.
But his five years teaching elementary students in Woodruff resulted in one of the songs on his new album.
“’Just Another Girl’ — that song was inspired by when I was teaching in Woodruff. Every year, I’d have these one or two little girls who never made a peep, just quiet and shy. They might come up after class and ask you about something. That’s what that song’s about.”
“Next Door to the Blues” is tied to Bell’s banking career.
The song is about being lost in a new place and is based on when he and then-wife Hunter moved from Spartanburg to Clemson in the early ’80s, Bell said. “I got this new job with the bank in Clemson (and) she had nothing to do. She was miserable. What are you gonna do when your dreams come true?”
“My Doctor Told Me” is dedicated to Bell’s doctor, John Holmon. But that doesn’t mean everything is lyrically accurate. Songwriters derive inspiration from their experiences. The lyrics then take on a life of their own.
“Born in South Carolina,” the second track on the recording, is self-explanatory. Bell was born in Bennettsville and grew up in Chesterfield.
And the title song, which is also the last song on his new release? Well, if you know David Bell you’ll know what it’s about.
Two albums produced 18 years apart, 22 original songs penned starting as long ago as the 1970s. Is that the extent of David Bell’s music career?
“In 18 years, if I ever do another (album), I’ll be younger than Willie Nelson is today,” Bell quipped before adding, “I have 28 songs other than these 22. Some are finished, some aren’t. I’ve got stuff I can work on.”