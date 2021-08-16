Raindrops kept falling on their heads.
But that didn’t mean the Black Market Commerce was dampened.
Organizers Ashlei Fisher and Ahmad Hart hope to meet with city officials this week to organize a rain date. The free event will return to the same location beside the fountain in Uptown and provide support for Black and brown businesses.
The event wasn’t a total loss. One attendee said the market had a good turnout until the rain came.
The rain wouldn’t let us be great, Fisher agreed. She added that at least 60 vendors set up shop and had up to four hours to conduct business and network.
“I spent more than I wanted to spend,” she said.
Vendors would be glad to hear that. The market was a chance to sell and to network, said Krystal Dandy, owner of Kreative Kicks. She did well selling customized door hangers. The market had a bigger crowd than last year.
The goal was to get all ethnic groups here, Hart said. “I want black businesses to grow, to make that the new normal.”
Despite the rain, Shantella Marshall said she had a good day of selling Shabby & Chic, Boss Woman Clothing, and networking. That’s the goal, along with building support in the black community.
“And keep money in our own community,” a customer piped in.
Rain may have slowed business, but it didn’t stop Angelo’s Real Tacos, which provided plates to customers long after most vendors had closed shop.