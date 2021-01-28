Despite the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Belk department store in Greenwood will remain open.
“We have no plans to close our Greenwood, SC Belk store,” Jenny Anderson, senior director of public relations for Belk, said in an email. “We have no plans to close Belk locations based on this financial restructuring.”
Belk owner, Sycamore Partners, said normal operations would continue through the bankruptcy, according to an AP article citing a report from The Charlotte Observer.
The article said Belk hopes to lose $450 million in debt.