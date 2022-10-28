Zombies roamed the streets of Greenwood on Thursday night, their grunts and groans mingling with the sounds of laughter and the rattle of full candy bags.

Thursday marked the city of Greenwood’s Boo Bash, bringing hundreds of superheroes, princesses, video game characters and other fun or fearsome folk to the Uptown Market.

