Zombies roamed the streets of Greenwood on Thursday night, their grunts and groans mingling with the sounds of laughter and the rattle of full candy bags.
Thursday marked the city of Greenwood’s Boo Bash, bringing hundreds of superheroes, princesses, video game characters and other fun or fearsome folk to the Uptown Market.
Gibson Hill, Uptown events and Market coordinator, said the yearly event is a way for the city to bring the community together for a “fun, family-friendly Halloween activity,” with the Lakelands YMCA and Cornerstone as partners.
Along with plenty of candy, the event featured games, booths, a costume contest, hay rides and performances.
One of those performances was a flash mob performance by the Greenwood High School theater department of the dance from “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.
When asked for an interview, a couple of the performers dressed as zombies, at first just grunted, but were able to answer a couple of questions.
They’ve been preparing for the dance for about two months, said zombie Cade MacTaggart, who walked around chewing on faux intestine.
Kaylee Smith said she enjoys the performance aspect of the opportunity. “It’s amazing,” she said.
