Greenwood’s city ward lines are shifting, with the main changes being in Wards 1 and 6, where redistricting moved neighborhoods the boundaries.
Redistricting is the process where state and local governments realign their electoral districts to balance out population totals. On the local level, that means adjusting the boundaries of Greenwood City Council and county council ward and district borders.
The process takes months, and uses U.S. Census data collected every 10 years. To help municipalities draw these ward borders, the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office takes census data and balances ward populations while following general redistricting principles. These include the idea of “one person, one vote,” that a voter in one district has as much sway with their vote as any single voter in another district. It also considers wards’ racial makeup and tries to keep from splitting communities of interest.
The RFA’s first look at Greenwood’s city wards found there was a difference of more than 25% in the populations of the city’s largest ward and its smallest. The state requires a deviation less than 10%, and recommends about 5%. When the RFA submitted its draft map balancing the populations, it got that deviation down to 5.35%
To balance those populations, RFA had to move some of the ward boundary lines, moving some residents from one ward into another.
“The biggest changes to the map is Georgia, Alabama, Faulkner, Virginia — that area went from Ward 6 to Ward 1, and then Lodge Grounds went from Ward 5 to Ward 6,” City Manager Julie Wilkie said Monday at a called city council meeting.
Council member Johnathan Bass, who represents Ward 4, said he and Council member Matthew Miller of Ward 5 pushed for a change in the draft map that kept two of their communities together, so that people living in certain neighborhoods wouldn’t be split from their neighbors.
The redistricting process has to use U.S. Census data, and won’t include changes like recent annexations into the city. Wilkie said the city is exploring options to update its district maps once this process is complete, to reflect upcoming development in the area.
The city has to adopt this new map by July 18, in time for filing for the November general elections. Council had first reading on the ordinance to adopt this map Monday, and second reading will be at 5:30 p.m. June 20. Before then, city officials will be explaining the changes to a group of residents at 5 p.m. June 13 at 1310 Cambridge Ave., also known as The Hut.